FRIDAY SERMON: Heart plowing

"Plow up the hard ground of your hearts! Do not waste your good seed among thorns." -- Jeremiah 4:3 (NLT)
I could see what wasn’t there.
Farming is in my blood. One of my grandfathers farmed until he was a young adult, but kept a garden the remainder of his life. My other grandfather farmed full-time. Although he didn’t garden, he did plow a garden plot for my grandmother where she planted corn, beans, tomatoes, and other veggies. One grandfather plowed with a mule, the other with a tractor.
Although my mom and dad never planted a garden, I often have. One home, where my wife and I lived, had a large backlot, but no garden spot. When we moved in, one of the neighbors, who was a farmer, offered to plow a garden spot for me. I took him up on the offer. He brought his John Deere over, and, in no time at all, plowed up a nice-sized spot where we planted corn, peas, beans, tomatoes, cucumbers, squash, and a few herbs. The ground produced well, and we made a bumper crop that filled our freezer.
I discovered one thing about farming and gardening: the ground must be plowed or disked. I could have sown all the seed I wanted on that unplowed plot, but nothing would have grown. Loosened soil allows the seed to penetrate the dirt so it can germinate. Even after the seeds have sprouted, some plowing must continue. This keeps the soil loose so the roots of the various plants can grow adequately. It also removes grass, weeds, or thorns that have spouted along with the seeds.
Jeremiah, the weeping prophet, had a word for God’s stubborn people about plowing: “Plow up the hard ground of your hearts.” Otherwise, what he said to them would fall on deaf ears. And much of it did.
Jeremiah told the people to do something they could not do. Just as a farmer or gardener can only plow because they use an instrument with the ability to break up the hard ground, so the only way we can plow our hearts is by turning them over to God’s Spirit. He possesses the power to plow our attitudes, actions, and perspectives.
With God’s assistance, we can plow up any hard ground that characterizes our hearts. Doing so takes humility. We don’t like to admit when we’re wrong or when we’re going in the wrong direction. Humility enables us to recognize our need.
Plowing also requires prayer, Bible study, and worship. Through these practices, God’s Spirit will speak to our spirit, showing us God’s way. Prayers where we do more listening than talking. Bible study that makes us hunger for God’s Word daily. Worship where the focus is on God rather than us.
Accountability partners also help with plowing. Someone who we’ve given the authority to say to us, “You’re heading in the wrong direction.”
When we plow our hearts, we receive God’s blessings rather than His discipline. And we also live with joy instead of worry and anxiety.
Do you need to do a little heart plowing?
Prayer: Father, prompt us to plow our hearts so obedience to You will follow.
Martin Wiles is Managing Editor of Christian Devotions and a proof-editor for Courier Publishing. His work is featured at www.lovelinesfromgod.com.