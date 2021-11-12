FRIDAY SERMON: Heart plowing

"Plow up the hard ground of your hearts! Do not waste your good seed among thorns." -- Jeremiah 4:3 (NLT)

I could see what wasn’t there.

Farming is in my blood. One of my grandfathers farmed until he was a young adult, but kept a garden the remainder of his life. My other grandfather farmed full-time. Although he didn’t garden, he did plow a garden plot for my grandmother where she planted corn, beans, tomatoes, and other veggies. One grandfather plowed with a mule, the other with a tractor.

Although my mom and dad never planted a garden, I often have. One home, where my wife and I lived, had a large backlot, but no garden spot. When we moved in, one of the neighbors, who was a farmer, offered to plow a garden spot for me. I took him up on the offer. He brought his John Deere over, and, in no time at all, plowed up a nice-sized spot where we planted corn, peas, beans, tomatoes, cucumbers, squash, and a few herbs. The ground produced well, and we made a bumper crop that filled our freezer.