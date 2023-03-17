"The Spirit is God’s guarantee that he will give us everything he promised and that he had purchased us to be his own people." -- Ephesians1:14 (NLT)

Guarantees can be the difference between misery and enjoyment, but God’s guarantee differs.

Only a few times have I purchased a car without a warranty. And only once in my lifetime have I bought a car from someone I didn’t know. My wife and I looked it over, glanced under the hood, drove it a few miles, and asked the seller pertinent questions. Since it had over 200K miles on it, we were concerned about its trustworthiness. We took the owner at his word. Our car was similar to numerous items we had purchased at auctions. Even now, I can hear the auctioneer’s famous words: as is where is.

Guarantees, on the other hand, are nice — like my wife’s homemade chocolate icing on a yellow cake. Of course, getting a guarantee usually requires I purchase something that is brand new, or close at it. Otherwise, I have to pay extra money to get it or to extend the one I get. Guarantees guarantee that if something happens to the product, the company from which I purchased it will repair or replace it free of charge. This small piece of paper can save me an enormous amount of money.

I like the fact that God gives a guarantee. His is not written on paper but rather in a person — the Spirit ... God’s presence with us. Jesus told his disappointed disciples he had to go away to send the Comforter, the Spirit. Paul says the Spirit guarantees we’ll get everything God has promised us.

Though the Spirit, God is with us everywhere we go, guiding us through every trial, temptation, and decision. His presence also means our eternity is secure and so is our relationship with him. We can live with confidence instead of doubt and fear. All God’s promises will materialize.

Do you have God’s guarantee?