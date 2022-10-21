FRIDAY SERMON: Early in the morning

O God, You are my God; Early will I seek You. -- Psalm 63:1 (NKJV)

Between midnight and five or six in the morning, nothing played.

I grew up in a time before cable networks and satellite television made their appearance. Television stations signed off at midnight and didn’t return to the air until early morning.

After the last show of the night, each station played the Star-Spangled Banner and then put up a symbol that remained until the next morning. The most popular was the RCA Indian Head symbol, adorned in different ways by various stations. A buzzing sound accompanied the symbol. If I stayed up beyond midnight, I also could not watch shows or movies on a VCR or DVD player—they didn’t exist either.

Mornings on television greeted viewers with news for the adults and then cartoons for the children before they went to school. I remember sitting down in front of the television on many mornings, after I had gotten ready, and watching “Popeye the Sailor Man,” or “Bugs Bunny.”

But my dad didn’t join me as I watched the cartoons. Nor did he watch the news. He got up for another reason—the same reason I would get up when I became an older adult: to seek God. He entered his study where he read his Bible and prayed until it was time for us to go to school.

The psalmist also sought God early in the morning. Later in the psalm, he says he did the same during the night watches. As a shepherd, he had plenty of time to seek God at night and early in the morning as the sheep slept.

When we intentionally seek God isn’t as important as doing so consistently. I watched my dad do this for years. Unless he was sick—or a church member had an emergency—he sought God early every morning and at night before going to bed.

Unlike early television stations, God is never off duty. We can seek Him whenever and as often as we want. He’ll never turn us away but invites our presence. He doesn’t want us coming out of tradition or because we think we have a legalistic duty to approach Him. He desires communion because He loves us, and we love Him. Desire is the key. The psalmist thirsted for God as someone in a dry and thirsty land with no water available.

Nothing can substitute for daily time with God, just as no substitute teacher can truly take the place of the teacher. As my headmaster tells teachers, “We (the school) are always better when you are here.” And we’re always better when we seek God.

If you don’t already have one, establish a time and a place where you can seek God daily.