FRIDAY SERMON: Doing the family thing

My Time Hop app reminded me.

One year before, the app showed my wife and I had joined our daughter and her two boys for a trip to Granddad’s Apples in Hendersonville, N.C. — a trip we made annually, either with them or someone else. This particular year, things had gotten busy. Had the app not reminded me, we may had forgotten to go.

We looked at our calendars and settled on the one Saturday each of us could spare. Fall weather had descended, so the views and the temps were pleasant. Everyone else must have thought this day was a good one to visit, too, because people gathered as thick as flies.

As usual, we began our time at the apple orchard by strolling through the corn maze. A place that makes me nervous — I think about getting lost in two acres of corn taller than I am — but a place the grandboys enjoyed.

The two things the grandboys relish the most — the cow train and the apple cannon — required waiting one hour each in line. We waited because that’s what they wanted to do. Then we wanted Granddad’s famous apple doughnuts, which required another hour wait. This time, our youngest grandson fell asleep and lay in my arms while his mom purchased our goodies.

Later, we picked a peck of apples. Then, we finished off the day by letting both boys jump on the huge bouncy bed. When the day ended, we were all exhausted, but it was a good tired.

With the psalmist, I could say that children — in this case, grandchildren —are a gift from the Lord to be enjoyed. “Children are a gift from the LORD; they are a reward from him” -- Psalm 127:3 (NLT).

Children and grandchildren both spell love the same way: TIME. I recall going on vacations with my parents, but I don’t remember them doing a lot of other things with me. Mom always worked at her job or around the house, and Dad always did church stuff. I want my grandchildren to remember something different about their Pop and Meme when we’re gone.

So, my wife and I make efforts to teach them by a consistent Christian example, by reading Bible stories to them, and by taking each little opportunity to teach them about God’s love and about our love for them. Simple things, such as when the oldest asked why there were so many varieties of apples. I told him because God created them that way.

Take time to enjoy your children and grandchildren. After all, you never know how much time you have to do the family thing.

Martin Wiles is Managing Editor of Christian Devotions and a proof-editor for Courier Publishing. His work is featured at www.lovelinesfromgod.com.

