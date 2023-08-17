Two options were available to me. Unfortunately, I chose the worst one because I was connived by company.

When I was 15, Dad moved us to the town where he grew up. I was tired of moving around, so I hoped he’d stay here long enough for me to graduate from high school. Then they could move as often as they liked.

The church had several young people my age, but I was drawn to two boys who had different lifestyles. I chose to be friends with both but decided to follow the mannerisms of the one whose actions appeared more enticing. Perhaps bad behavior could demonstrate how I felt about being a preacher’s kid. Before I knew it, I was violating at least a handful of my parents, and God’s commands.

Although I went willingly, I was connived by the company I kept. Not until I chose godly friends did my behavior change.

“They will act as if they are religious, but they will reject the power that could make them godly. You must stay away from people like that” (2 Timothy 3:5 NLT).

Conniving company will increase in the last days, so I need to be ready. Some scholars believe the last days are just prior to Jesus’ return while others interpret them as the entire period between his ascension and return. Either way, I think I’m living in them.

The list of things that can entice us is frightening: difficult situations, selfishness, pride, ungratefulness, godlessness, unforgiveness, lack of self-control, betrayal, and recklessness. Additionally, to love money, scoff at God, disobey authority, hate what’s good, and love pleasure more than God. Quite a list, and I’ve been connived by each one.

We cannot escape the conniving pull of society. Secluding ourselves in a monastery or refusing to go outside won’t help. Satan still has access to our minds. Solitude doesn’t drive him away. We must dress in the spiritual armor God gives so the connivances will melt away like water running off a duck’s back. Commitment to the Savior is more important than the apparent comfort these types of behavior purport to bring.

How can you look to God to give you the strength to overcome the connivances of bad company?