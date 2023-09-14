Though he tried, some things were simply beyond his reach. Yet, he longed for the day when they wouldn’t be.

When our second grandson was a toddler, I couldn’t help but notice some of the things he wanted to do but couldn’t because of his height. When the dog wanted to come in, he tried to open the door but couldn’t reach the handle. “Pop, the dog is barking.”

He feared the dark and wanted the light on to get his toys but couldn’t reach the switch. “Pop, it’s dark” was his way of asking me to do what he couldn’t.

And if he wanted a toy on the top shelf of his toy rack, I heard, “Pop, I want ______.” Anything beyond his reach, he depended on MeMe or me to help him.

“Therefore He saith, ‘When He ascended up on high, He led captivity captive, and gave gifts unto men. “Now the saying, ‘He ascended’ — what does it mean but that He also descended first into the lower parts of the earth? (Ephesians 4:8-9 KJV).

If the early believers were going to accomplish the mission Christ gave them— to tell the world of his love — they would need an example, gifts, and power. To make them reachable, Christ descended to earth. During His short ministry, He gave the example. When He ascended back into heaven, He sent the Spirit who gave gifts, power, and authority.

As a six-foot-one-inch adult, I find some things are still beyond my reach. Salvation was. So Christ secured it for me by dying on the cross to pay the sin debt I and everyone else owed. Now I can enjoy basking in what I could never have reached had he not descended to me.

Godly wisdom is often beyond our reach. The world is a confusing place. Situations requiring more wisdom than we can muster often confront us. But God’s wisdom is unlimited. When sound judgment is beyond our ability to touch, God raises us so we can grasp what we so desperately need.

The strength to face life’s trials, stresses, and temptations is also higher than our fingertips. Once again, God helps us do what we can’t. With his assistance, we can reach the power needed to walk through the trial and emerge stronger on the other side. God enables us to square off with Satan, knowing the battle is won because of God’s power bubbling in us.

God can raise you high enough to seize whatever is beyond your reach.