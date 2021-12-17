FRIDAY SERMON: Christmas silence

"She gave birth to her first child, a son. She wrapped him snugly in strips of cloth and laid him in a manger, because there was no lodging available for them." -- Luke 2:7 (NLT)

The holiday season can tax the best of us.

I’ve experienced years when I dreaded the thought of December. Not because I didn’t enjoy celebrating the birth of the Savior but because I knew activities would encumber almost every evening. December was hectic and expensive. The list of to do’s seemed endless: Sunday school parties, the church Christmas party, the cantatas, the Christmas caroling -- the presents.

By the time Christmas Eve arrived, my wallet was empty, and my body drained. I welcomed Christmas Day … but not so I could celebrate my Savior’s birth. Rather, so I could celebrate the end of the hustle.

As our family crowded around the presents in our traditional circle, the children’s excitement and the adult’s conversations created noise, yet there was a hidden silence I hadn’t experienced during the entire month. The silence of peace. Peace because the parties and the buying were over. Peace because the Prince of Peace had been born.

Despite the noise and hectic events engulfing Mary’s small family, her Son, our Savior, was born into Christmas silence amidst outside noise.

The Roman emperor had issued a registration decree for tax and military purposes. The order required everyone to return to their hometown — Mary and Joseph included. This meant an arduous eighty-mile trip to Bethlehem. I’m sure Mary didn’t relish the idea, but she had no choice.

Before they pierced the town gates, Mary and Joseph would have seen thousands of people milling about. People pushing and shoving as they tried to make their way to the registration center. Every inn was full. Finally, one innkeeper told them of a nearby manger (probably a cave) where they could lodge.

As Mary slouched in the foul-smelling hay and listened to the crowd shouting and pounding about on the outside, she delivered her firstborn child in Christmas silence. None were the wiser that she had birthed the long-awaited Messiah.

This year I seek Christmas silence. Not the impossibility of deliverance from all the noise associated with the season’s celebration, but silence in my heart that comes from knowing all is right with the world because the Savior is in control.

Amidst the noise of Christmas, ask Jesus to help you experience the silence of knowing that Mary’s small baby is now our reigning King.

Martin Wiles is Managing Editor of Christian Devotions and a proof-editor for Courier Publishing. His work is featured at www.lovelinesfromgod.com.

