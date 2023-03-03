Advice is prevalent, but advice from the wrong source is easy to come by.

I once worked for a demanding boss. She was manipulative, moody, deceptive, and sometimes downright mean. Soon after beginning this job, I wondered if I’d made the right decision. I didn’t ask advice from anyone about what I should do. Had I, I might have heard, “Tell her to take the job and shove it;” or, “You have a family to take care of. Sometimes we have to do what we don’t particularly enjoy.” In the final analysis, I took the advice God gave me through prayer and stayed put for five years.

Hosea prophesied to hardheaded people who were faithless, unkind, sexually immoral, criminal, violent, alcoholic, and buck-passers. The saddest thing was that when they needed advice, they asked their wooden idols. God, they disregarded.

Good advice is scarce. I can go to a bookstore and find advice everywhere on any question I have. Or I can pick up my smart phone, computer, or iPad and ask Google. I could also go to the nearest bar where the bartender would be more than happy to offer his opinion or to the local barbershop where I could get the same.

Many of the places I could seek advice from would be no better than the piece of wood Hosea’s audience consulted. "They ask a piece of wood for advice! They think a stick can tell them the future! Longing after idols

has made them foolish. They have played the prostitute, serving other gods and deserting their God. (Hosea 4:12 NLT)

If it’s a book I consult, it should offer sound Christian doctrine or at the very least be based on biblical principles. If it’s a website, I should read the About section. And if it’s a person I consult, they should be a mature Christian with life experiences and knowledge.

But the best advice doesn’t come from wood sources but by praying and searching God’s Word. Others may lead us astray — inadvertently or on purpose, but God never will. What he says in his Word — or through other godly sources — can always be trusted.

Don’t get your advice from the wrong source. Go to God.