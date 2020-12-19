OCSO: Man sought in carjacking

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that investigators are looking for person of interest in a carjacking that happened Saturday evening.

Ravenell said Orangeburg County Sheriff's investigators were called out just after 8 p.m. Saturday after a report of a carjacking on Interstate 26.

OCSO investigators were sent to an eastbound rest area located near the 154-mile marker on I-26, where they met the victims.

The victims, one of whom was an off-duty officer with an agency outside of Orangeburg County, told investigators the incident occurred when he and his wife stopped at the rest area.

He said that his light blue 2012 Jeep Cherokee, with his duty weapon inside, were taken at gunpoint by what is described as an Asian male brandishing a handgun.

The victim said the vehicle is said to have both Clemson and Carolina decals in the rear window.

The person of interest is described as a black male in his 20s or 30s standing about 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighing around 190 pounds.

If anyone has any knowledge of this person's location, they are asked to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 1-888-CRIMES_SC

