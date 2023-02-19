Rivelon Elementary School counselor Sharon Forman has been nominated for the 2022-23 National LifeChanger of the Year award.

Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.

Forman was nominated by her colleague, Marilyn Greene for her dedication to the students, their families, the school’s community, and the Rivelon Tiger Family.

Forman has developed a trusting relationship with her students and their parents. Her guidance program is centered on cultural diversity, character development, and teaching students to make positive decisions. She does individual and group counseling with the students, allowing them to choose what environment would best suit them.

Forman brings extensive educational experience, professional affiliations, and leadership responsibilities to best serve her community. She also serves as the chairperson of various school committees and completed multiple educational achievements.

"I believe Dr. Sharon Forman deserves this award due to her continuous hard work at Rivelon Elementary School, her outreach to the Orangeburg community at large, and her dedication to the children entrusted to her care," said Greene.