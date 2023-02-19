Orangeburg County School District students who attend North Middle/High School and Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School recently participated in the 18th annual Burke High School Band Scholarship Fair in Charleston.

The OCSD students were able to audition for band directors and/or their representatives from 10 historically Black colleges and/or universities.

“OCSD’s students were able to participate in the band scholarship fair, which was a unique opportunity for our students who want to continue their musical career while pursuing their post-secondary education," said Herman Marsh, North and H-K-T band director. "Our students were presented with options that they did not realize were available to them, which was exciting for both the students and me,” he continued.

Four OCSD students received full scholarships from two of the participating schools on the spot. Additionally, OCSD students expect several offers from Florida A&M University, Southern University, and Hampton University in the coming weeks.

“We are so proud of the outstanding musical opportunities afforded to our students in OCSD,” said Dr. Shawn Foster, OCSD Superintendent. “Our music educators continue to prepare our students for experiences after OCSD, and we are grateful for their dedication and support for the arts in Orangeburg County School District,” he said.