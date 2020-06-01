Tommie Lee Brown -- Gastonia, N.C.
GASTONIA, N.C. -- Mr. Tommie Lee Brown, 72, of Gastonia, and formerly of Livingston, South Carolina, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral plans will be announced by W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may call the funeral home.

