Mary C. Stephens -- Dorchester

DORCHESTER -- Mary C. Stephens, 79, of Dorchester, widow of Larry Rogers Stephens, entered eternal rest Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at her residence.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Zion United Methodist Church, with the Rev. David Fields officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday March 13, at Bryant Funeral Home in St. George.

Mary was born July 18, 1940, in Orangeburg, a daughter of the late David Ryan and Elizabeth Hair Cain. She attended Newberry College, was a former librarian in Dorchester County School District 3 and served as register for Lowcountry Council Girls Scouts for over 20 years.

She was an active member of Zion United Methodist Church, where she served on the administrative board, Sunday school teacher and many boards and committees. She was a charter member of the Duchess Dorchester Red Hatters and Ivy Garden Club. She served on the Dorchester County Board of Education for two terms. She was predeceased by a son, Ryan Keller Stephens, and a sister, Rose Marie DeWitt.

Surviving sons are Lancing Stacey Stephens (Angie) of Columbia and Shannon Cain Stephens (Simona) of Dorchester; a daughter-in-law, Shirley L. Stephens; grandchildren, Brittany Pye (Otis), Corkney Stephens Peters (Caleb), Ian Stephens, Nikolas Stephens, William “Liam” Stephens, Ashley S. Mitchell (Devin), Trevor Stephens (Cress), Stefan Olaru and Gabriel Stephens; and great-grandchildren, Tanya Infinger, Holly Pye, Logan Pye, Bryson Mitchell and Adelyn Grace Mitchell.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion United Methodist Church, C/O Leslie Hilton, 1010 Wire Road, Dorchester, SC 29437.

