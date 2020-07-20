LeRoy Carmichael -- Springfield

Mr. LeRoy Carmichael began this life Aug. 7, 1935, the youngest son of Deacon Richard and Alice Fulmer Carmichael. He was born in Springfield, attended Springfield Rosenwald School and later graduated from Macedonia High School, Blackville. As a youth, he was baptized and became a member of Samaria M.B. Church. Upon receiving his diploma, he attended Allen University, Columbia, with a Business Administration Degree.

Since his brothers and sister had previously relocated to Brooklyn, New York, LeRoy was encouraged to join them. Masters Degrees in Political Science, and Health Care and Public Administration were obtained from the City University of New York by LeRoy. He began his career at the Hudson River Psychiatric Center. In 1974, he was appointed Executive Director of Queens Medical Center. Also, in 1978, he was installed by Mayor A. Beam of New York City to Executive Vice President of Health and Hospitals Corp. In 1982, he received an appointment as Deputy Director for Bronx Developmental Disabilities office. LeRoy served as Assistant Commissioner to the Regional Director in 1985 in OMRDD, until his appointment as Executive Director of Bronx Psychiatric Hospital. After 35 glorious years of employment as a Civil Service Executive Administrator, Mr. Carmichael retired.