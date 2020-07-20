LeRoy Carmichael
SPRINGFIELD -- Mr. LeRoy Carmichael, 84, of 141 Goodland Drive, Springfield, (a resident of The Oaks, 1000 Methodist Oaks Drive, Orangeburg) died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.
A public viewing will be held on Monday, July 20, from noon until 7 p.m. at Fulmer's Funeral Home, Springfield.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, July 21, at 11 a.m. at Samaria Baptist Church Cemetery, Springfield, with the Rev. Wendell Sims officiating.
Mr. LeRoy Carmichael began this life Aug. 7, 1935, the youngest son of Deacon Richard and Alice Fulmer Carmichael. He was born in Springfield, attended Springfield Rosenwald School and later graduated from Macedonia High School, Blackville. As a youth, he was baptized and became a member of Samaria M.B. Church. Upon receiving his diploma, he attended Allen University, Columbia, with a Business Administration Degree.
Since his brothers and sister had previously relocated to Brooklyn, New York, LeRoy was encouraged to join them. Masters Degrees in Political Science, and Health Care and Public Administration were obtained from the City University of New York by LeRoy. He began his career at the Hudson River Psychiatric Center. In 1974, he was appointed Executive Director of Queens Medical Center. Also, in 1978, he was installed by Mayor A. Beam of New York City to Executive Vice President of Health and Hospitals Corp. In 1982, he received an appointment as Deputy Director for Bronx Developmental Disabilities office. LeRoy served as Assistant Commissioner to the Regional Director in 1985 in OMRDD, until his appointment as Executive Director of Bronx Psychiatric Hospital. After 35 glorious years of employment as a Civil Service Executive Administrator, Mr. Carmichael retired.
LeRoy was the spokesperson for the family-owned business, Carmichael Enterprises, a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc, and life member of the NAACP. His philanthropic largesse led him to become a generous contributor to various organizations and associations.
LeRoy was abundantly blessed and survived by his daughters, Sharon (Willie Joe) Williams of Blackville, Leana (Jerome) McNealy, Springhill, Florida; son, Glen (Sharon) Cunningham, Richmond, Virginia; granddaughters, Tiffany Williams, Williston, Lenice (Ron) Blount, Maryland, Blair Cunningham, Richmond, Virginia, Isis Williams, Maryland; grandson, Sej Cunningham, Richmond, Virginia; and great-granddaughter, Aviyon Butler of Williston. He also leaves to cherish his memory a devoted and loving sister, Corleen Carmichael Carswell; faithful nephew, Ronald (Ronnie) Perry, Springfield; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the family asks that you refrain from any visitations to the home at this time.
Condolences may be made by phone to his sister, Corleen Carswell.
All calls, prayers, and other expressions of kindness are greatly appreciated.
