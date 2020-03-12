Joyce B. Riley -- Orangeburg
Joyce B. Riley -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Joyce B. Riley, 73, of 615 Clinton St., Orangeburg, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at TRMC following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at 1960 Walker Ave., Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Riley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

