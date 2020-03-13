Georgia Davis Robinson -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE -- Funeral services for Mrs. Georgia Davis Robinson, 81, of 99 Sunnydale Drive, Blackville, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, Blackville.

Burial will be in Hope Memorial Park Cemetery, Barnwell.

Mrs Robinson will be placed in the church one hour before the service.

Viewing for the public will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

