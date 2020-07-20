George Chisholm Hunter -- Bluffton

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLUFFTON -- George Chisholm Hunter, 83, of Bluffton, and formerly of Norway, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, July 17, 2020. For 58 years, George was the husband of Linda Greene Hunter.

A graveside service will be held at the Norway Cemetery in Norway on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 10 a.m.

George was born in Newberry, the son of the late George Sheldon Hunter and the late Jessie Chisholm Hunter. He was a retired engineer for Pond Branch Telephone Company. George loved his family and friends. He also loved hunting, salt-water fishing and spending time watching the May River in Bluffton with a good cigar.

Survivors include his son, Chris Hunter, (Tammy) of Norway; his daughter, Amie Dyches, (Greg) of Neeses; his grandson, Hunter Shaw, (Samantha) of Prosperity; and his granddaughters, Shelli (Trae), Collin, and Cruz Stabler of Springfield and Josie Dyches, (Austin) of Neeses. He is also survived by a sister, Jan Cantrell, (John) of Asheville, North Carolina and their children.

Memorials may be made to the Norway Cemetery at St. Johns UMC, PO Box 367, Norway, SC 29113 or the Bluffton Marine Rescue Squad at 38 Confederate Ave., Bluffton, SC 29910. Online condolences may be expressed at dukesharleyfuneralhome.com

