Fletcher Carl Derrick Jr. -- Mount Pleasant

Fletcher was born Aug. 24, 1933, in Edgefield County, son of the late Fletcher Carl Derrick Sr. and Ruby Ripley Derrick. He was born during the Depression, and his parents lost their good jobs. They opened a small grocery store in Edgefield County. He delivered groceries, picked and packed peaches, worked in a mill and worked with a newspaper printer. His mother said he went to Clemson selling peanuts on the street. He finished Johnston High School as president of his class. At Clemson University, he studied textiles and then pre-med. After that first year at Clemson, he hitchhiked across the country to California to help a young couple to build a house, which was the beginning of Habitat for Humanity. At Clemson, he was the deputy regimental commander in the Army ROTC; he also went to ROTC summer camp. He was called to come to medical school after his third year at Clemson. He immediately knew that he had found his calling in life. After his junior year, being a very religious young man, he helped his good friend, Bill Reames, lead a summer youth revival where Martha Langford was asked to play the organ and help with young people. There was no mistaking that they fell in love that week and were married the next summer. They were married for 63 years.