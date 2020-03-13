Fletcher Carl Derrick Jr. -- Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT -- Fletcher Carl Derrick Jr., MD, 86, of Mount Pleasant, husband of Martha Langford Derrick, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 13, in First (Scots) Presbyterian Church. Interment will be in Magnolia Cemetery.
Fletcher was born Aug. 24, 1933, in Edgefield County, son of the late Fletcher Carl Derrick Sr. and Ruby Ripley Derrick. He was born during the Depression, and his parents lost their good jobs. They opened a small grocery store in Edgefield County. He delivered groceries, picked and packed peaches, worked in a mill and worked with a newspaper printer. His mother said he went to Clemson selling peanuts on the street. He finished Johnston High School as president of his class. At Clemson University, he studied textiles and then pre-med. After that first year at Clemson, he hitchhiked across the country to California to help a young couple to build a house, which was the beginning of Habitat for Humanity. At Clemson, he was the deputy regimental commander in the Army ROTC; he also went to ROTC summer camp. He was called to come to medical school after his third year at Clemson. He immediately knew that he had found his calling in life. After his junior year, being a very religious young man, he helped his good friend, Bill Reames, lead a summer youth revival where Martha Langford was asked to play the organ and help with young people. There was no mistaking that they fell in love that week and were married the next summer. They were married for 63 years.
During his senior year at the Medical University of South Carolina, he was a lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He then did his internship at Fort Benning, Georgia. While there, he was recruited to be a covert courier for the U.S. Army, telling no one for 20 years -- not even his wife. He spent three years in Germany -- one year as a surgeon for 8th Division artillery in Baumholder, Germany, where he accompanied the troops on field maneuvers. He then transferred to Landstuhl Army Hospital, which was the beginning of his urological career. At Landstuhl, he treated combat soldiers and traveled with them back to Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, D.C. During the Cold War, his assignment was to go to East Germany as commander of the train bringing wounded back to Landstuhl. In this capacity, he was gone for days, and no one knew where he was. At the end of this assignment, he was presented a certificate of excellence in the U.S. Army by Col. Wilfred Knobeloch, who was a classmate of his wife's father at The Citadel. He then completed a urology residency at MUSC and received the Outstanding Resident award.
After completing his residency, he was on the faculty of MUSC, where he was on the team that initiated the kidney transplantation program. He subsequently was professor and chairman of the Department of Urology at George Washington University from 1970-74, and he was also an advisor to the Surgeon General of the Army. The family decided to return to Charleston, and he entered private practice with Dr. Raymond Rosenblum. Dr. Derrick and other urologists were instrumental in advancing urology care at both Roper and St. Francis hospitals. When Dr. Rosenblum retired, Derrick joined Lowcountry Urology Clinics.
Dr. Derrick and his wife, Martha, traveled the world, often with children and or grandchildren. Many of those trips involved covert documents. His wife suspected nothing. They went on church mission trips to Nepal, Nigeria and Panama, lecturing at other medical schools and visiting significant landmarks on seven continents. In 2002, Fletcher was awarded the Order of the Palmetto by the state of S.C., and in 2014 was given the Presidential Citation by the American Urological Association for long-standing contributions to urological education, patient care, superb clinical judgment and surgical skills. He was at that time the oldest practicing urologist in the USA. He was a part of the Charleston business and social community as a president of the Charleston County Medical Society, president of the Charleston Trident Chamber of Commerce, member of the Carolina Yacht Club and a Rotarian. He was one of the founders of the Charleston Rose Society, having grown over 120 varieties of roses; he was a rose judge for the southeastern U.S. His skills as a Rosarian are well-known and his gardens at 2 Gibbes and 12 Orange streets were always on tour.
Learning to paint with oils on canvas and linen in the year 2000, he completed over 100 paintings, many of which are on permanent loan to Roper and St. Francis and are hanging on the walls of the corridors and in the rooms of the eighth-floor Rehabilitation Ward. Fletcher also loved sports. After intensive training, he climbed Mount Kilimanjaro at 70; he climbed with a team of 12 who asked him to give a motivational talk the night before the ascension and voted him to be first to stand at the top of the mountain. A Clemson alumnus, he was still serving as a trustee emeritus for the university. His emphasis at Clemson was an academic one, focused on the nursing and pre-med programs.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Langford Derrick of Mount Pleasant; a daughter, Martha (Mottie) Derrick Wieters (Paul) of Charleston; a son, F. Carl Derrick III, MD (Melissa) of Beaufort; eight grandchildren, Eliza Rodrigue McElwee, MD, (Tripp), Ronald R. Rodrigue Jr., Derrick August Wieters, Owen Anderson Wieters, Heyward Fletcher Derrick, Crosson Bradford Derrick, Stuart Langford Derrick and Gabriela Sakzenian O'Quinn; a great-granddaughter, Louise Derrick McElwee; a sister, Betty Bland Dowd; and three nieces, Jewel Bland Carpenter, Cheryl Bland Brainard and Sarah Bland Cleveland.
He was predeceased by his grandson, William James Derrick.
Memorials may be made to Clemson University Foundation, 110 Daniel Drive, Clemson, SC, 29631; Carolina Children's Charity, 1064 Gardner Road, Charleston, SC 29407; or First (Scots) Presbyterian Church, 53 Meeting St., Charleston, SC 29401.
