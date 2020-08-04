You have permission to edit this article.
FHC, DHEC hosting free testing events
FHC, DHEC hosting free testing events

Family Health Centers Inc. and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control are hosting the following free mobile testing events from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. For additional information, please call (803) 531-6900 or (866) 506-9342 or go to www.myfhc.org

Wednesday, Aug. 5

• St. Luke Presbyterian Church, 324 Mingo St., Orangeburg

• Favor Ministries, 1116 Old Gilliard Road, Highway 27, Ridgeville

• Empowerment Ministries, 1852 Joe Jeffords Highway, Orangeburg

Thursday, Aug. 6

• Cedar Grove AME Church, 1731 Belleville Road, Orangeburg

• Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 678 Olive Drive, Cordova

• Lovely Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 408 Augusta Highway, Smoaks

Friday, Aug. 7

• Woodford Community Center, 501 Hayden Road, North

• Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 678 Olive Drive, Cordova

• Chapel Hill Baptist Church, 3113 Whetstone Road, North

