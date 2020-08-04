FHC, DHEC hosting free testing events

Family Health Centers Inc. and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control are hosting the following free mobile testing events from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. For additional information, please call (803) 531-6900 or (866) 506-9342 or go to www.myfhc.org
Wednesday, Aug. 5
• St. Luke Presbyterian Church, 324 Mingo St., Orangeburg
• Favor Ministries, 1116 Old Gilliard Road, Highway 27, Ridgeville
• Empowerment Ministries, 1852 Joe Jeffords Highway, Orangeburg
Thursday, Aug. 6
• Cedar Grove AME Church, 1731 Belleville Road, Orangeburg
• Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 678 Olive Drive, Cordova
• Lovely Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 408 Augusta Highway, Smoaks
Friday, Aug. 7
• Woodford Community Center, 501 Hayden Road, North
• Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 678 Olive Drive, Cordova
• Chapel Hill Baptist Church, 3113 Whetstone Road, North
