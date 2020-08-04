FHC, DHEC hosting free testing events

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Family Health Centers Inc. and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control are hosting the following free mobile testing events from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. For additional information, please call (803) 531-6900 or (866) 506-9342 or go to www.myfhc.org