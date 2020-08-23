New coronavirus cases in Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An additional 16 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

There are seven more positive cases in Calhoun County and one in Bamberg County.

Statewide, there are 663 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and eight additional confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases in South Carolina is now 110,658 and there are 2,380 confirmed deaths.

The new totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 16 new cases, 2,727 total cases and a total of 91 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 512 total cases and a total of 27 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 7 new cases, 407 total cases and a total of 14 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

