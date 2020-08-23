 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New coronavirus cases in Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties
1 comment
breaking

New coronavirus cases in Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 illustration

This illustration created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows what the coronavirus looks like when viewed through an electron microscope.

An additional 16 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

There are seven more positive cases in Calhoun County and one in Bamberg County.

Statewide, there are 663 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and eight additional confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases in South Carolina is now 110,658 and there are 2,380 confirmed deaths.

The new totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 16 new cases, 2,727 total cases and a total of 91 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 512 total cases and a total of 27 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 7 new cases, 407 total cases and a total of 14 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Marco strengthens to a hurricane with Laura close behind

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News