New book explores history of two local families

Dr. Walter B. Curry Jr.’s new book, “The Awakening: The Seawright-Ellison Family Saga, Vol. 1, A Narrative History,” is the first volume of narratives about the descendants of two families who share a common ancestor, Martha Kitchings Seawright Ellison.
The book begins with Martha and her family, who were sharecroppers who lived and worked on the Hugh E. Phillips plantation near Williston during the Reconstruction Era and the circumstances that involved her marriages to Dave Seawright Sr. and Joseph Ellison Sr.
The book includes stories of Curry relatives and the Corbett family, who lived together from the 1910s until the early 1920s in the Sawyerdale community of western Orangeburg County.
Curry’s great-grandfather, Robert L. Seawright, who was born in 1903 near Salley, briefly lived in Sawyerdale with his uncle, Furman Seawright, and his family.
The family lived and worked on the property of John. H. Corbett Sr., who was one of Sawyerdale’s leading citizens and respectable farmers; and whose son Benjamin F. Corbett, in 1925, proposed that the Rocky Grove township that included Sawyerdale join Aiken County to get good roads. In addition, he proposed that the county connect the old 96 from Neeses to the Aiken County line, which is S.C. Hwy 389.
Curry’s great-great-great-uncle, Floster T. Ellison Jr., a successful entrepreneur who believed in education, organized and led the effort to build a school, St. Paul Elementary, for African American children in Sawyerdale near the intersection of S.C. Hwy 389 and S.C. Hwy 394. The physical structure of the school was a little barn with one window and shelves for the books and served students in grades one through eight with one teacher who taught who taught reading, math, science and social studies.
The book includes the story of Curry’s cousin, the legendary “Mr. Superstar of Gospel,” Tommy Ellison, who was born in 1932 near Salley. At an early age, he joined Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church near Springfield, where he sang on the children’s choir. Encouraged by his grandmother, who advised him to “sing for the Lord,” Tommy embraced traditional African American gospel.
In the early 1950s, Tommy left Salley and migrated to Brooklyn, New York. While in Brooklyn, Tommy sang with Charlie Baker, a native of Pageland, who owned a barber shop in Brooklyn and was leader of the gospel quartet, the Five Singing Stars. Upon Charlie’s recommendation, based on Tommy’s experience, in 1960, the group renamed itself “Tommy Ellison and the Five Singing Stars.” The Singing Stars released a string of successful albums including “Closer,” “Born Again,” “Let This Be A Lesson To You” and well-known singles, including “Trying to Get to Heaven,” “Pity in the City” and “On My Way To Grandma’s House.” The group shared the stage with legendary figures in gospel music, including Shirley Caesar, Mahalia Jackson, the Swan Silvertones, the Williams Brothers, the Mighty Clouds of Joy, Doc McKenzie and the Hi-Lites and other legendary greats.
Other stories in the book include the story of Curry’s grandfather, Wallace Seawright Sr., a native of Perry who raised his family of 16 children with clear moral values and supplemented his income, which allowed him to survive the pitfalls of sharecropping life.
It also includes the story of Floster L. Ellison Jr., a native of Sawyerdale who excelled in professional barbering and social work, inspired by the collective activism during the civil rights movement, co-founded the Palmetto State Barber Association and became the first African American barber inspector in the state of South Carolina.
Roosevelt Seawright, a native of Springfield, is also discussed. Along with his brother Henry, he was skilled in brick masonry and craftsmanship and worked in the city of Aiken and surrounding areas.
The book includes an appendix section of pictures, primary sources and historical essays, which include information about Sawyerdale, Tommy Ellison an the Five Singing Stars’ career, the Palmetto State Barber Association, and the family churches which include Oakey Springs Missionary Baptist Church and Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of North.
A native of Orangeburg, Curry is the founder or Renaissance Publications LLC and a direct descendant of Dave and Martha Kitchings Seawright Ellison. He won the 2019 African American Historical and Genealogical Society book award for his book, “The Thompson Family: Untold Stories from the Past (1830-1960).” He is a member of several civic, historical and professional organizations, which includes the South Carolina Genealogical Society, Orangeburg County Historical Society, Aiken-Barnwell Genealogical Society and the African American Historical and Genealogical Society.
The book will be available for sale on Juneteenth, June 19, 2021, on www.renaissancepubllc.com for special promotional price for the month of June for $25.
For more information about the book, contact Curry at 803-404-2117 or email him at renaissancepublications@gmail.com.