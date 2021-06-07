New book explores history of two local families

Dr. Walter B. Curry Jr.’s new book, “The Awakening: The Seawright-Ellison Family Saga, Vol. 1, A Narrative History,” is the first volume of narratives about the descendants of two families who share a common ancestor, Martha Kitchings Seawright Ellison.

The book begins with Martha and her family, who were sharecroppers who lived and worked on the Hugh E. Phillips plantation near Williston during the Reconstruction Era and the circumstances that involved her marriages to Dave Seawright Sr. and Joseph Ellison Sr.

The book includes stories of Curry relatives and the Corbett family, who lived together from the 1910s until the early 1920s in the Sawyerdale community of western Orangeburg County.

Curry’s great-grandfather, Robert L. Seawright, who was born in 1903 near Salley, briefly lived in Sawyerdale with his uncle, Furman Seawright, and his family.

The family lived and worked on the property of John. H. Corbett Sr., who was one of Sawyerdale’s leading citizens and respectable farmers; and whose son Benjamin F. Corbett, in 1925, proposed that the Rocky Grove township that included Sawyerdale join Aiken County to get good roads. In addition, he proposed that the county connect the old 96 from Neeses to the Aiken County line, which is S.C. Hwy 389.