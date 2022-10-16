NEESES TOWN COUNCIL: Sale offer accepted on property, building

NEESES — Town Clerk Sonja Gleaton, in an email to The Times and Democrat, stated that after an executive session during the regular Neeses Council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4, council voted to accept an offer on the town property and building located on 2017 Silversprings Road.

“Details are being worked out with Rhonda Robinson of Robinson Real Estate Services," Gleaton said.

According to the Robinson Real Estate Services website before the sale, the property was listed at $34,900 as an 861-square-foot, two-bedroom residential unit with a garage and half bath on a lot that is .12 acres. It was built in 1975 and, according to the website, has a bungalow style.

Whether the offer the town was given was less than or exceeded $34,900 could not be determined from the information Gleaton sent when asked. The actual sale price was not disclosed.

The building had been used for an EMS building and town hall at different points in its history and is located not far behind the U.S. Post Office in town.

Rhoda Robinson of Robinson Real Estate Services, on her website, said the building could easily be turned back into a functioning small home or business.

The sale price of the town building was not the only thing left undisclosed in the meeting.

Councilwoman Paula Hutchins next said in her report that they still do not have the total amount raised for the Labor Day fundraiser for the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center. She said they sold out of chicken dinners and had a lot of donations. Hutchins thanked all that sold tickets for the chicken dinners for the event.

Mayor Kenneth Gleaton then said in his report that a tree that fell on a maintenance worker’s truck in the town was not on town property.

“We are going through the property owner’s insurance,” Gleaton said regarding the body work/repairs on the truck.

Gleaton next mentioned adding about 200 feet of fencing around the SRLC. No cost was given for the fencing.

He also mentioned that the town will be having some shingles work done soon.

Councilwoman Renee Olenick, who helps with the Recreation Committee with Mayor Gleaton, said, “The Rookie All Star recognition dinner will be tentatively slated for Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10-noon.”

She said she has the buns for the hot dogs for the dinner donated. Councilwoman Hutchins said she will donate the hot dogs themselves.

• The next Neeses Adopt-a-Highway group litter pickup event will be Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m.-noon. Sign-in and supply distribution will start at the SRLC at 9 a.m., and lunch and bottled water will be provided to volunteers. Hamburgers will be served to participants at noon. For more information and to sign up to volunteer, call 803-247-5811. Town Clerk Gleaton said the citizens’ support will be greatly appreciated.

• Col. Reedy Hopkins (retired, Air Force), who served almost 29 years in that branch of the military and is originally from Charleston, spoke during public comments about needing to get more veterans involved at the Nelson-Bass Post 78 American Legion on 1099 North Road in North and asked that local veterans email northsamericanlegion78@gmail.com and find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100085537914871