WATCH NOW: Majority Whip Clyburn delivers speech at President Biden's signing of the Inflation Reduction Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn delivered the following speech at the Presidential signing of the Inflation Reduction Act:

"I am pleased to be here today on behalf of the U.S. House of Representatives – where on Friday we delivered a unanimous Democratic vote to pass this Inflation Reduction Act. It was one of the few truly historic days in the 30 years I have spent in Congress.

"Mr. President, I want to thank you for your tireless work, to add this remarkable legislation to your long and growing list of accomplishments. In just 18 months, often away from public view, your administration has created a record number of jobs. Your American Rescue Plan helped our country overcome a once-in-a-century pandemic.

"Your Infrastructure and Jobs Act is making historic investments in broadband, and to repair and bolster our infrastructure. Your CHIPS and Science Act will strengthen our critical supply chains and give real substance and new meaning to 'Make it in America.'

"The Inflation Reduction Act, you are about to sign, will lead to transformative change in this country. It checks inflation by reducing the deficit by $300 billion over the next decade. It ensures more tax fairness by requiring corporations to pay a minimum tax of 15 percent while protecting families making less than $400,000 per year from paying one penny more in taxes.

"We are called to be good stewards of this planet, and this legislation cuts climate pollution by 40-percent in just eight years while building a new, clean energy economy that will make electricity accessible and affordable and create nine million new jobs.

"Mr. President, you know how much you meant to my late wife Emily who, three years ago, lost her 30-year battle with diabetes. If she were here today, she would be beyond joy, celebrating the 35-dollar per month cap on insulin and the $2000 annual cap on out-of-pocket costs for Medicare patients.

"She would also rejoice in the 3-year extension for Affordable Care Act subsidies and the authorization of Medicare to negotiate some drug prices. She had adequate health insurance, many of our neighbors and friends did not.

"Mr. President, when you took office, we were in dire need of a statesman willing to put people over politics. Many seem surprised at your success. I am not, because I know you, but more importantly you know, and respect, the American people.

"Now, I am pleased to introduce Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer."