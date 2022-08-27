Trump search: What may come next in inquiry with legal peril

WASHINGTON — A newly released FBI document helps flesh out the contours of an investigation into classified material at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. But plenty of questions remain, especially because half the affidavit, which spelled out the FBI's rationale for searching the property, was blacked out.

A federal judge in Florida told the Justice Department on Saturday to provide her with more specific information about the classified records removed from Mar-a-Lago and said it was her “preliminary intent” to appoint a special master in the case.

The two-page order from U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon signals that she’s inclined to grant a request from Trump’s lawyers, who this week asked for the appointment of an independent special master to review the records taken from Mar-a-Lago and identify any that may be protected by executive privilege.

The judge scheduled a Thursday hearing to discuss the matter further.

Cannon also directed the Justice Department to file under seal with her more detailed descriptions of the material taken from Trump’s property.

The special master appointment, if it happens, is unlikely to significantly affect the direction of the Justice Department investigation, though it’s possible an outside review of the documents could slow the probe down.

The redacted document released Friday, which the FBI submitted so it could get a warrant to search Trump's winter home, provides new details about the volume and top secret nature of what was retrieved from Mar-a-Lago in January. It shows how Justice Department officials had raised concerns months before the search that closely held government secrets were being illegally stored — and then returned in August with a court-approved warrant and located even more classified records at the property.

It all raises questions whether a crime was committed and, if so, by whom.

Answers may not come quickly. A department official this month described the investigation as in its early stages, suggesting more work is ahead as investigators review the documents they removed and continue interviewing witnesses. Intelligence officials simultaneously will conduct an assessment of any risk to national security potentially created by the documents being disclosed.

The investigation comes as Trump lays the groundwork for a potential presidential run.

None of the government's legal filings released so far singles out Trump — or anyone else — as a potential target. But the warrant and accompanying affidavit make clear the investigation is active and criminal in nature. And the laws at issue are felonies that carry prison sentences.

The department is investigating potential violations of multiple laws, including an Espionage Act statute that governs gathering, transmitting or losing national defense information. The other laws deal with the mutilation and removal of records as well as well as the destruction, alteration or falsification of records in federal investigations.

One law, involving the mishandling of national defense information, has been used in recent years in the prosecution of a government contractor who stowed reams of sensitive records at his Maryland home (he was sentenced to nine years in prison) and a National Security Agency employee who transmitted classified information to someone who was not authorized to receive it (the case is pending).

To get a search warrant, federal agents must persuade a judge that probable cause exists to believe there's evidence of a crime at the location they want to search. But warrants aren't automatic precursors to a criminal prosecution and they don't signal charges are imminent.

The Mar-a-Lago inquiry began with a referral from the National Archives and Records Administration, which retrieved 15 boxes of records from estate in January — 14 of which contained classified information. All told, the FBI affidavit said, officials found 184 documents bearing classification markings, including some suggesting they contained information from highly sensitive human sources. Several had what appeared to be Trump's handwritten notes, the affidavit says.

The FBI has spent months investigating how the documents made their way to Mar-a-Lago and whether any other classified records might exist at the property. The bureau also has tried to identify the person or people "who may have removed or retained classified information without authorization and/or in an unauthorized space," the affidavit states.

So far the FBI has interviewed a "significant number of civilian witnesses," according to a Justice Department brief unsealed Friday, and is seeking "further information" from them. The FBI has not identified all "potential criminal confederates nor located all evidence related to its investigation."

A letter made public as part of the affidavit forecasts the arguments the Trump legal team intends to advance. The May 25 letter from lawyer M. Evan Corcoran to Jay Bratt, head of the Justice Department's counterintelligence section, articulates a robust, expansive view of executive power.

Corcoran asserted that it was a "bedrock principle" that a president has absolute authority to declassify documents — though he doesn't actually say that Trump did so. He also said the primary law governing the mishandling of classified information doesn't apply to the president.

The director of national intelligence, Avril Haines, notified Congress on Friday that her office would lead a classification review of the documents recovered during the search. Intelligence officials also will conduct an assessment of any potential risk to national security, "conducted in a manner that does not unduly interfere with" the criminal investigation, Haines wrote the leaders of two House committees who had requested it.