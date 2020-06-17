Senate GOP proposes police changes

"We hear you," Scott said, addressing himself to the families of those Americans killed by police. "I think this package speaks very clearly to the young person and his concern when he stopped by law enforcement officers."

McConnell said Republicans are "serious about making a law" and challenged Democrats to support it. But Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer immediately criticized the legislation, saying it was clear that the GOP bill "does not rise to the moment" and would provide less accountability than House Democrats' version.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized the bill as well, saying in a statement that the House version would "fundamentally and forever transform the culture of policing" but the Senate legislation would not.

"The Senate proposal of studies and reporting without transparency and accountability is inadequate," Pelosi said.

As Senate Republicans released their 106-page legislation, the House Judiciary Committee was considering a much broader Democratic proposal before an expected House vote next week. That bill would limit legal protections for police, ban chokeholds and attempt to reduce racial profiling. It would also boost requirements for police body cameras and limit the transfer of military equipment to local jurisdictions.