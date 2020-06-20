Retirement saviings take coronavirus hit

Higher incomes were associated with a higher likelihood of contributing about the same to their retirement accounts now and before the crisis:

Of households earning less than $30,000, about 35% saved about the same for retirement.

Of households earning between $30,000 and $49,999, about 43% said they were saving the same amount now as before the crisis.

For households earning between $50,000 and $79,999, nearly 54% said they were saving about the same.

About 62% of those earning more than $80,000 said they had maintained about the same saving rate.

In contrast, about 23% of respondents with income between $30,000 and $49,999 said they were contributing less now — greater than the 15% to 16% in each of the other three income groups.

Respondents earnings less than $30,000 were almost three times as likely to not have been contributing before or now as those earning $80,000 or more, 39% to 13%.

Retirement savings differed somewhat from generation to generation, although Generation X, millennials and boomers all looked broadly similar to one another: