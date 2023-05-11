The National Association of Letter Carriers will conduct its 31st annual national food drive on Saturday, May 13.

Letter carriers will join forces with community leaders and others to help fight hunger throughout the country.

The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, the country’s largest single-day food drive, provides residents with an easy way to donate food to those in need in the community.

To participate in the Stamp Out Hunger food drive, residents are encouraged to leave a sturdy bag containing non-perishable food next to their mailbox prior to the time of regular mail delivery on Saturday, May 13. Your letter carrier will take care of the rest.

Post offices will be collecting food items all across the country to be donated to local pantries in their communities. Volunteers then sort through donated items to distribute them back out to the community to help feed families in need.