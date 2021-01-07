Insurrection marks moment of reckoning for GOP

When they resumed debate, however, much of the energy behind the extraordinary push had fizzled. Several Republicans dropped their objections altogether. Hawley and Cruz did not, but they offered scaled-back arguments.

Hawley condemned the day's violence but also called for an investigation into "irregularities and fraud." Earlier in the day, his hometown newspaper, The Kansas City Star, released an editorial charging that Hawley "has blood on his hands" for enabling Trump's false claims.

Other Republicans were clearly more concerned about the day's violence and the events that preceded them.

"Dear MAGA- I am one of you," former White House aide Alyssa Farah tweeted. "But I need you to hear me: the Election was NOT stolen. We lost."

Jefferson Thomas, who led Trump's campaign in Colorado, expressed some regret about joining Trump's team in the first place, calling Wednesday's events "an embarrassment to our country."

"This isn't what I ever imagined when I signed up to #MAGA. Had I known then that this is how it would end, I never would've joined," he wrote on Twitter.

While there were obvious cracks in Trump's grip on the Republican Party, his fiercest detractors came from a familiar pool of frequent critics.