Bamberg County Council candidates want lower taxes

“If we could get rid of some people, we could probably cut around $500,000 or $600,000. You’re going to have to replace some of them, but our problem is we’ve got three employees and two or three contractors that the administrator uses, and amongst all of those salaries is about $650,000,” Carter said.

Carter said that two employees that work directly under County Administrator Joey Preston received raises.

“These two people are the only two people that’s got, in the last seven years, probably about $45,000 worth of raises, when none of the other employees got raises. He says it because they’re working hard. Well, Bamberg County is not but so big, and there’s not but so much going on, and the amount of work has not increased that much,” Carter said.

“That’s the problem I see: There’s too many people hired to do the same amount of work. That’s the main goal is to try and reduce some of those people that’s working,” Carter said.

Carter said the county’s biggest issue in regards to the tax burden is health insurance.

“It’s at the max, it can’t go anymore with what we’re paying because we’ve had some claims,” he said. “We only have 72 employees on the insurance. We are paying the max as PEBA sets it with their formula.”