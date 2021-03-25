CHARLESTON, S.C. – U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) is kicking off his Women’s History Month video series with a sit-down interview with his mother, Frances Scott.

The senator’s mom shares the best advice she’s ever received, the struggles of being a working, single mother, her passion for her foundation, and her adoration for her mother, Louida Ware.

“I know what you had inside of you and what you were capable of doing, so, therefore, I couldn’t give up,” said Frances Scott on raising Senator Scott.

Frances Scott raised her two sons alone working long hours as a nurse’s assistant to make ends meet.

“I think to myself had it not been for her sacrifice, her perseverance, her resilience, I would not be where I am today,” said Senator Scott. “For me, there has been no better witness, no more powerful force than Frances Scott. I am so thankful that this month we celebrate all women, but for me, I am excited that I get to have my mama a part of this celebration.”

Senator Scott’s Women’s History Month video series will feature interviews with ten inspiring South Carolina women.

“I have had the privilege of calling on friends around the state of South Carolina,” said Senator Scott. “Powerful, successful women with significant lives to talk about other powerful, successful women with significant lives.”

The series features:

Anita Zucker, CEO of The Intertech Group

Addison Propes, college student and granddaughter of Mary Propes, CEO of MVP Group International, Inc.

Dr. Linda Bell, South Carolina’s Epidemiologist

Lisa Van Riper, President of South Carolina Citizens for Life

Diane Sumter, CEO of DESA, Inc.

Shannon Erickson, SC State Representative- Beaufort County

Leyla Gulen, TV Show Host, FOX Charleston

Jodie McLean, CEO of EDENS

Lou Kennedy, CEO of Nephron Pharmaceuticals

Taylor Bradley, U.S. Senate Aide

