Charleston officials to remove statue of slavery advocate

COLUMBIA — Despite a South Carolina law protecting monuments, officials in the historic city of Charleston announced Wednesday that they plan to remove a statue of slavery advocate John C. Calhoun from a downtown square.

Mayor John Tecklenburg announced he will send a resolution to the City Council to remove the statue at a news conference on the fifth anniversary of the slaying of eight black church members and their pastor in Dylann Roof's racist attack at a downtown Charleston church. The move comes as monuments to Confederates and other historical figures who repressed or oppressed other people are being removed across the country.

"What a beautiful show of support from our City Council," Tecklenburg said, adding that he was happy to see so many come together in the effort "not to erase our long and often tragic history but to begin to write a new and more equitable future." The mayor anticipated the statue will go to a local museum or educational institution.

The next meeting of the Charleston City Council is scheduled for Tuesday.

Dozens of protesters linked arms around the monument Wednesday evening and shouted, "Take it down!" Video posted on Twitter also showed signs and spray-painting on the monument. Police said they were making arrests for vandalism and would provide details later.