75 years later, Japanese man recalls bitter internment in US

The group was initially meant to educate and prepare U.S.-born, second-generation Japanese Americans, many of whom had never been to Japan, for an uncertain future, including possible deportation, according to Sachiko Takita-Ishii, professor of Sociology at the Yokohama City University. As war raged, some members began to feel betrayed by the United States and took to demonstrations, the professor said.

For a time, Tamura said he served as spokesman for the group, whose activities were eventually seen as subversive by the U.S. government.

Hundreds of its members would march around the outer perimeter of the camps at dawn, with white headbands and shaved heads, a symbol of devotion to Japan.

As they marched, Tamura could see U.S. military guards aiming their machine guns at them. "They were itching to shoot at us," he said.

At a meeting with U.S. officials, Tamura said he was told that the American guards had just returned from war and "hated the Japanese," and that the safety of group members couldn't be guaranteed if they continued to march.

Looking back, Tamura admits the marches were dangerous, but patriotism had inspired the young members of the group, which Tamura said numbered around 500 during the time he was there.