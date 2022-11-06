Mister and Miss SC State present 'Shop Talk'

This academic year, Mister and Miss South Carolina State University are stepping up and showing their peers the importance of having a social media presence and networking.

Aubrey Brown and Avianna Hogue believe that “you are your brand,” hence Brown’s decision to bring back “Shop Talk.”

Season two premiered in October 2022. Hogue, who is a new addition to the series, will offer a female perspective of college life.

“Shop Talk” is a YouTube series created by Brown that discusses various aspects of the historically Black university community and student life.

Students are able to talk about things they deal with in college – whether it’s education, Greek life, athletics or everyday campus life.

“It’s not always about having the most views or most likes,” Brown said. “When people come up to you and ask you, ‘Hey when are you going to do this again’ or ‘We’d like to see more of this from you because it helped a lot of us,’ it makes you want to continue to help the campus community to have a voice and thrive.”

Brown and Hogue want their university and surrounding HBCUs to know the significance of making their voices heard.

“My role is to be a liaison for students to talk about their experiences. I feel like – in looking at other HBCUs, you don’t have too many platforms that everyone is able to go and publicly speak their mind,” Brown said.

In the first episode of season two, “King Talk,” the show featured Royal Court kings from surrounding HBCUs discussing their experiences as student leaders and kings of their universities.

Episode two, titled “Greek Talk” gave a deep dive on what goes on in the fraternity world. Later in the season, Hogue is scheduled to host the Greek life sorority episode that will look into the female side and perspective of Greek life.

“I’m excited to be a part of the series,” Hogue said. “I’ll be talking about the sisterhood aspect of Greek life. I’ll address any questions that ladies may have. I’m just here to serve as a positive role model.”

After seeing the positive reaction that the campus gave to Brown and his series, Hogue wanted to join because she knew it would help impact her community and women on campus in a positive way.

“I believe that it’s not where you come from, it’s what you do with your life. Never give up,” she said. “By not giving up and standing firm in what I believe in, I overcame adversity. And I believe my story reflects many of the students’ stories here today. What better way to serve the university but by making those voices be heard loudly.”

Brown and Hogue hope Shop Talk will help students have more open discussions about life at HBCUs and inspire them to be student leaders and role models at their own universities.