Meet Miss SC State and Miss Homecoming

South Carolina State University announced the appointment of Avianna Verschelle “Ivy” Hogue as the 86th Miss South Carolina State University.

She was coronated Thursday evening at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center alongside Aubrey Brown, Mr. SC State. The event was held as part of the university homecoming celebration that runs through the weekend.

Hogue is a native of Gaffney and a daughter of Angela and Charles Crosby. She is a granddaughter of John and Vernelle Hogue, who are also natives of Gaffney. She is the oldest of two children and cherishes her relationship with her 11-year-old brother, Kendall.

She is a 2019 graduate of Gaffney Senior High School, where she graduated with academic honors and previously held the title of the 2015 Miss Cherokean. Hogue chose to further her scholastic endeavors SC State in pursuit of a degree in elementary education.

Hogue is a Sadie Grice Funny Scholar, Denny’s Hungry for Education Scholar, former Miss D.O.L.L.S (Dedicated Outstanding Ladies Living Strong), Community Assistant of Battiste Hall, 4x Presidential Scholar, and a Spring 2022 initiate of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.’s Beta Sigma Chapter at SC State.

Her platform for Miss SC State “The M.A.G.I.C State Bus.” The acronym represents maintaining Bulldog tenacity, growing community relations, inspiring others to achieve greater, and creating opportunities that are inviting to all. Her platform represents her passion for education, desire to challenge stigmas, and motivation to inspire those who came before and after her.

After graduating from the SC State, Hogue plans to attend Hampton University in pursuit of a master's degree in educational leadership. Her love for education includes aspirations to become the first African American state superintendent of education in South Carolina.

Miss Homecoming

Divinity Taylor, a Moncks Corner native, has been elected Miss Homecoming 2022.

The senior exercise science major is a trainer for SC State athletics and enjoys a sibling-like kinship with the Bulldogs football players.

“I came when I was 16 years old in 2018, and It’s been a really great experience,” Taylor said. “I’ve never had any brothers or anything like that, but if I had to describe it, I would say they’ve been like brothers to me.”

Her experience with Bulldogs sports teams fits right into her career plans.

“My goals are to be a physical therapist with my own practice, as well as an athletic trainer with a football team – maybe for the NFL,” Taylor said. “I plan to get my master’s in athletic training and my doctorate in physical therapy.”

Taylor also finds time to dabble in music production, and she loves to cook.

On track to graduate in May, Taylor chose SC State for the atmosphere and energy offered at the HBCU.

“Where I’m from is very diverse, but I wanted to come somewhere all the African Americans would be. I wanted to get that experience,” she said.

Taylor is a daughter of Bishop Jerome A. Taylor of Heart to Heart International Ministries and the late Dr. Tonia A. Taylor, who was a pastor and councilwoman for the Town of Moncks Corner. She has two sisters, Destiny and Dynasty.