McMaster: Get tested for COVID-19 before Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA — In his first public briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in more than two months, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Thursday doubled down on his pledge to not impose new restrictions to curb COVID-19.

Instead, the governor debuted a new slogan ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, calling on South Carolinians to take personal responsibility by wearing masks, washing their hands and otherwise trying to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

“Get tested before turkey,” McMaster said. “It’s easy to remember.”

McMaster, whose last public coronavirus briefing was on Sept. 10, noted the state has about 300 testing locations and that people could easily get test results back before Thanksgiving. He also suggested people adopt measures such as gathering outside, dividing a large table of guests into two smaller tables, or making a short visit to elderly family members to deliver food.

Though McMaster has sustained a state of emergency since March, the governor says he won't impose a mask order or restrict businesses further. He also lifted rules requiring restaurants to operate at 50% capacity last month. The state still has some restrictions in place on large gatherings.