First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe announce Friday that a Dorchester County jury found Fernando Wright, 32 of West Columbia, guilty of murder, burglary first degree and two counts of Kidnapping.

The jury deliberated for just 25 minutes before reaching a verdict. The Honorable Maite Murphy sentenced Wright to life in prison without parole for the murder of Dominque Harper, 27 of Summerville.

Wright was also sentenced to a concurrent life sentence for burglary first degree. Additionally, he was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment for two counts of Kidnapping. Those sentences are to run consecutive to his two life sentences.

On the night of Feb. 4, 2021, Harper’s girlfriend was home alone with their 2-year-old son when three masked men entered the home through a bedroom window. Once inside, the intruders held her at gunpoint and used her phone to lure the victim back to the residence. They then tied her around her hands and feet. About an hour later, Harper arrived home.

She reported that the defendants placed their son at the front of the residence to lure the victim inside of the home. When the child called out for his father, the intruders began assaulting him and then kidnapped him using Harper’s car to flee from the scene. A neighbor’s security camera captured surveillance video of the three men entering the home from the backyard.

On the following day, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office located the body of Dominique Harper on Cypress Campground Road. He was found with his hands tied behind his back. An autopsy showed that he had been struck numerous times about his head. The injuries were consistent with shoe patterns.

Additionally, Harper’s cause of death was the result of two gunshots to his head. BCSO later found Harper’s stolen vehicle in Berkeley County not far from where his body was discovered. The car had been burned and abandoned.

Fernando Wright became a suspect when investigators learned he sold Harper’s stolen Play Station 5 (PS5) four days after the murder using the moniker of “Rico Mayor.” Harper’s mother, Victoria Harper, testified at trial that Wright and Harper were childhood friends who grew apart as they grew older.

Victoria said Wright contacted her on Feb. 14, 2021 saying he could acquire Harper’s stolen PS5 from a codefendant if Victoria paid him $500. Evidence showed Wright had already sold the PS5 when he told this to Victoria.

When Wright’s phone was downloaded, investigators observed Wright and a co-defendant communicating in the days leading up to the murder planning to rob two different individuals and one of them was “D-Hop,” which is Harper’s known nickname. During this exchange, a co-defendant texted Wright indicating the best time to rob Harper would be when he was with his son. When the phone was unlocked at 12:22 am, the Defendant texted two women saying he left his phone in another vehicle.

That night, the Defendant Google searched “how to unlock a PS5” and “Summerville shooting.” The next day he sent a video of himself to a contact showing him holding a wad of cash. Cell phone mapping showed the Defendant’s phone was in the area of Harper’s home just prior to the burglary, remained in the area for four hours, and then fled to Columbia after the murder.

During the trial, Nyasha Ationia Symone Bradley, Rashae Tymane Brazill and Cindy Wright Brazill were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit escape after they brought a change of clothing to the courthouse for Wright to wear during the trial. Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Deputies intercepted a handcuff key sewn into the zipper of the pants brought to the courthouse by the three women. These defendants are the mother and two sisters of the defendant, Fernando Wright.

Wright’s criminal history consisted of a 2011 Failure to Stop for Blue Light and Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle, 2012 Grand Larceny, 2015 Strong Armed Robbery, Assault and Battery and Carjacking, and a 2019 Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance.

This case was prosecuted by Senior Litigation Counsel David Osborne with Assistant Solicitor Shannon Elliott.

“In my over 25 years in law enforcement, both as a violent crimes detective and now a prosecutor, Wright is one of the most ruthless and dangerous individuals I’ve come across. We’re thankful to the jury. Our community is much safer now that this monster is off the streets,” Osborne said.

The Solicitor’s Office would like to thank the Summerville Police Department, DCSO Detective Adam Wright, BCSO Detective Sergeant Dustin Morris, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, SLED, and the Dorchester County Clerk of Court for their investigations of this case and roles in making this trial happen.

Solicitor Pascoe gives a special thanks to the team of deputies who work at the Dorchester County courthouse who intercepted the handcuff key.