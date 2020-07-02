Zoom, Claflin launch 5-year partnership

Congressman James E. Clyburn, an HBCU graduate who represents Claflin University in Congress, said, “I want to thank my colleague Congressman Ro Khanna, whose relationship with Silicon Valley tech companies in his district and interest in supporting minority-serving institutions led to this exciting partnership between Zoom and Claflin University.

"In 2018, he joined me in South Carolina on a tour of HBCUs to learn more about their untapped talent and unmet financial needs. The resulting partnership between Claflin and Zoom will demonstrate the mutual benefits of corporate investments in minority-serving institutions and the profound impacts it can have on the students and the companies that help empower them. My hope is that this will be the start of more successful partnerships."

“I want to thank Democratic Whip Jim Clyburn for his leadership in helping bring tech opportunities across the country and to South Carolina. I saw his passion for this firsthand when he took me on a tour of his congressional district. Together we toured Claflin University," Khana said.