Orangeburg-based Zeus announced that construction is almost complete on a state-of-the-art catheter manufacturing facility in Arden Hills, Minnesota.

Zeus says the location, scale and on-site capabilities across research, design and development will advance catheter innovation and strengthen Zeus’s strategic partnerships with original equipment manufacturers and medical device customers.

“The Minnesota facility is an important step in our geographic expansion for several reasons,” said Steve Peterson, president and CEO of Zeus.

“The state has a long track record in medical device innovation, and locating closer to customers will support deeper collaboration across early-stage catheter design and development,” he said. “Furthermore, this facility allows us to scale catheter manufacturing significantly to meet growing global customer and market demand.”

Scheduled to open in summer 2023, the custom, 75,600-square-foot facility includes an advanced research and development lab and cleanroom equipped with the latest technologies to design, develop and validate new catheter prototypes in industry-best lead times. It also brings additional capabilities in-house to Zeus, including laser cutting, ablation and welding.

“This facility opens the door to expanding our end-to-end catheter design and manufacturing capabilities, all under one roof. It’s a big step for our customers and the industry,” said Suresh Sainath, general manager for Zeus’ catheter solutions division. “It also represents a building block for future strategic collaboration between our catheter and polymer customers, enabling industry-defining catheter innovation going forward.”

The Arden Hills, Minn., location was selected because it’s close to customers and features easy access to local transportation and amenities for the company’s expanding workforce.

Following an agreement with DEED as part of the Minnesota Job Creation Fund, this new facility is expected to create 100-plus new jobs in the coming years. Positions will include engineers, project managers, technicians and product builders.

Zeus has more than 50 years of experience in medical, aerospace, energy, automotive, fiber optics and more.

The company employs over 2,200 people worldwide with facilities in Aiken, Columbia, Gaston, Orangeburg, St. Matthews, South Carolina; Branchburg, New Jersey; Chattanooga, Tennessee; San Jose, California; Guangzhou, China; Letterkenny, Ireland; and now Arden Hills, Minnesota.

For more information, visit www.zeusinc.com.