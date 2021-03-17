Zeus Industrial founder Frank Tourville Sr. dies at 87

"Pop loved being around people. His words of wisdom were instantaneous. When he answered any question, he never wavered. The answer was fast and to the point. Most importantly, he was always right. How a farm boy from Vermont could have so much knowledge is mind-boggling," exclaimed Douglas L. Tourville, son of Frank Sr. "One of the things I admired about him is his ability to tell a joke no matter how serious the conversation. The joke would always be part of the subject being discussed, but it also allowed everyone to laugh even when one didn't feel like laughing. He was the best father anyone could have. He was a wonderful husband. He loved all of his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. He loved playing golf. He came alive when he was around people. He loved to throw a party. There are and will always be so many memories. He lived life to the fullest. He was a very honest person with the highest integrity. He always followed the letter of the law without wavering. He was a true role model and a man who will be dearly missed."