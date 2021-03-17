Zeus Industrial founder Frank Tourville Sr. dies at 87

Zeus Industrial Products, Inc. announced its founder, Frank Paul Tourville, Sr., passed away peacefully on March 16, 2021, in Orangeburg. He was 87.
Tourville was a well-known and highly regarded visionary in the polymer extrusion industry. Through his ingenuity and dedication, he developed many revolutionary solutions for the medical device, aerospace, automotive, energy, and other sectors.
"Mr. Tourville made a tremendous impact in the advancement of polymer extrusions, but more importantly, on the countless lives saved through his work in advancing medical devices and procedures," said Zeus President and CEO Steve Peterson. "He was an intelligent, driven, and determined leader, overcoming many challenges to solve real-world problems over the past 60 years. We are honored to work with the Tourville family in continuing his legacy of providing solutions that enable innovation and enhance lives."
Frank P. Tourville Sr. made countless professional and civic contributions during his lifetime. A few of his accomplishments include:
- Leading Zeus to become one of the first companies to provide polymer solutions for minimally invasive catheterization procedures.
- Growing Zeus into a global leader with 11 facilities worldwide that employ over 1,800 people.
- Creating a corporate culture of performance, innovation, quality, and service for which Zeus has received numerous partner and customer awards throughout its history.
- Personally receiving over 16 industry and civic awards, including the Order of the Palmetto award, South Carolina's highest civilian honor, and DuPont's prestigious M.I. "Whitey” Bro Lifetime Achievement Award in Fluoropolymers.
- Investing in economic and community development that resulted in over 1,200 new jobs across South Carolina.
- Helping to develop local amenities by purchasing and completely renovating the Orangeburg Country Club and golf course.
- Contributing to many charities, community initiatives, colleges, and universities, including financial support for a new cardiac center and an advanced fetal care clinic at the Medical University of South Carolina.
Learning the value of hard work
Frank P. Tourville Sr. was born September 1, 1933, and grew up on a Vermont dairy farm. As one of nine children, Frank worked on his family's dairy farm daily, instilling a solid work ethic from an early age. In his late teens, he joined the military service as a combat engineer and paratrooper, serving time in Germany during the Korean War. This experience taught Frank a lot about competitiveness, teamwork, attention to detail, and excellence. It also sparked his entrepreneurial spirit. To earn extra money, he would spit-shine boots for his fellow soldiers for 50 cents a pair.
Upon discharge in 1956, Frank took his first civilian job in Vermont with American Supertemp Wire Co. He was a successful extruder operator and later a company manager.
On June 22, 1957, he married Pearl Adams in Clinton, New York. They took up residence in Vermont.
In 1962, Frank and his family moved to Massachusetts, where he revamped and managed the Boston Insulated Wire company. In 1964, he served as the foreman for Trimflex, a more extensive operation producing insulated wire and tubing.
Unleashing his entrepreneurial spirit
After 10 years working in the extrusion industry, Frank saw an opportunity to do it better. "If they can do it, why not us," he said. "We can do it better" became a phrase synonymous with Tourville throughout his life. And so, in 1966, he launched Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.
Tourville bought his first extruder from Times Wire & Cable, rented an old warehouse facility in Raritan, New Jersey, and hired his first employee. Together, both people and machines formed the foundation of what would become a thriving business. Mr. Tourville worked 17-hour days to get the company up and running.
A married man with four sons, all under the age of nine, times were tough for Frank and his wife, Pearl. But tenacity and ingenuity drove the young Tourville family forward. Soon, Zeus would become one of the first polymer solutions providers to support minimally invasive techniques for revolutionary catheterization procedures.
By 1976, Zeus employed over 30 people and purchased the Raritan, NJ plant. By 1980, the company was ready for expansion, and Frank visited South Carolina to look for potential facilities. Shortly after, Zeus purchased an old Cotton Mill building in Orangeburg, built a custom PTFE extruder, and employed its first ten people.
Leading Zeus to global leadership
Since its humble beginnings in a decrepit old warehouse, Zeus has evolved into a global leader in designing and manufacturing advanced polymer solutions. Tourville grew the company to operate 11 facilities across the North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific regions.
Such innovation and expansion did not come easy, and Tourville was challenged continuously to "do it better." When engineers told him something couldn't be done, he persevered and did it anyway. "Can't" was not a word in his vocabulary. Throughout the years, Tourville never wavered in his commitment to finding a better way, which garnered him much respect and recognition within the industry.
In 2002, DuPont presented Tourville with its prestigious M.I. "Whitey” Bro Lifetime Achievement Award in Fluoropolymers for his contribution as a foundational pioneer to the fluoropolymer tubing market. He was only one of two people ever to receive this award. Throughout the years, industry leaders have acknowledged Zeus for outstanding performance in product innovation, quality, and service. Under Tourville's leadership, the company has received awards from partners and customers worldwide, including Boston Scientific, Abbott, and Boeing, to name a few.
"The one thing dad and I shared is the love for baseball, more specifically the Boston Red Sox," said Jeffrey J. Tourville, son of Frank P. Tourville, Sr. "He taught me values that were best said by Ted Williams: 'Baseball is the only field of endeavor where a man can succeed three times out of 10 and be considered a good performer.'"
Making an impact beyond the world of polymer innovation
Tourville and his wife Pearl call Orangeburg home. Since arriving in 1982, they invested heavily in the region's economic and community development. Their substantial investment resulted in over 1,200 new jobs across the state of South Carolina (and growing).
Passionate about developing Orangeburg County as an attractive destination for other businesses, Tourville generously supported and invested in local amenities. In 2009, upon its impending closure during the financial crisis, he purchased and completely redeveloped the Orangeburg Country Club. His investment preserved an essential hub for business development in the region.
"Orangeburg has lost its greatest citizen. Frank Sr. impacted the lives of South Carolinians at every level. He changed Orangeburg at its core. He was a man that gave without concern about who got the credit and a true family man who consistently demonstrated compassion and love to everyone he met. Family was the bedrock of his life," said Gail P. Tourville, daughter-in-law of Frank P. Tourville Sr.
Throughout the years, Mr. and Mrs. Tourville continuously shared their time, experience, and resources with many charities, community initiatives, colleges, and universities. Two significant contributions include financial support for a cardiac center at the Medical University of South Carolina, the Frank P. Tourville Sr. Arrhythmia Treatment Center, and an advanced women's health center, the Pearl Tourville Women's Pavilion at the Medical University of South Carolina's Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital.
In 2010, Tourville received the Order of the Palmetto award, the state's highest civilian honor awarded to South Carolina citizens for extraordinary lifetime service and achievements of national or statewide significance. This high honor is a tribute to his life's work and contribution to society at large.
"Dad has always been a leader in our community. He led with the love for family and life," said Michael C. Tourville Sr., son of Frank P. Tourville Sr. "If I can strive to be half the man he was, I will be more than successful, passing his legacy down from generation to generation."
Despite considerable achievements, Tourville maintained a reputation for humility and personal integrity, not least amongst his worldwide team at Zeus. Tourville always referred to his team members as his "Zeus family." His genuine concern for people and can-do attitude around innovation created a unique family atmosphere at Zeus. He nurtured a culture where people genuinely care about each other and about the work they do.
"There were many things I loved about my husband of 63 years, but most important was his love for people, especially his family," stated Pearl A. Tourville, loving wife of Frank P. Tourville Sr.
"He treats us like we're part of his family," said one Zeus employee. "He wants all his employees to be treated equally and fairly. He really looks after us."
"Pop loved being around people. His words of wisdom were instantaneous. When he answered any question, he never wavered. The answer was fast and to the point. Most importantly, he was always right. How a farm boy from Vermont could have so much knowledge is mind-boggling," exclaimed Douglas L. Tourville, son of Frank Sr. "One of the things I admired about him is his ability to tell a joke no matter how serious the conversation. The joke would always be part of the subject being discussed, but it also allowed everyone to laugh even when one didn't feel like laughing. He was the best father anyone could have. He was a wonderful husband. He loved all of his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. He loved playing golf. He came alive when he was around people. He loved to throw a party. There are and will always be so many memories. He lived life to the fullest. He was a very honest person with the highest integrity. He always followed the letter of the law without wavering. He was a true role model and a man who will be dearly missed."
Frank P Tourville Sr. will lay in honor for public viewing from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Buck Ridge Plantation (231 Gun Dog Trail, Neeses). The Tourville family will receive visitors there from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Family and friends are invited to proceed to Edisto Manor in their vehicles and may exit briefly to pay their respects before leaving the property.
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home is handling funeral arrangements. A graveside memorial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Orangeburg. Per COVID-19 safety protocols, facemasks will be required.
Memorial donations can be made to the American Heart Association via "Remembering Frank P. Tourville, Sr." or to the Orangeburg-Calhoun Free Medical Clinic (141 Centre St, Orangeburg, SC 29115).
Family and friends are also invited to share memories of how he touched their lives by submitting them on the Zeus website at https://ourfounder.zeusinc.com/.
Frank P. Tourville Sr. created a worthy legacy that will live on for many generations to come through the Tourville family's honored commitment to carry forth his integrity, vision, and values, and through Zeus' dedication to continuing the work he loved so much. His Zeus team, community associates, industry colleagues, family, and friends will miss him greatly.
Awards and accomplishments
- 1991: City of Orangeburg: Key to the City
- 1993: Orangeburg Chamber of Commerce Spirit Award
- 2001: Links, Inc. Humanitarian Award
- 2002: Orangeburg City Council Edisto Award
- 2002: DuPont "Whitey” Bro Lifetime Achievement Award
- 2005: Medical University of South Carolina: Society of 1824 Award
- 2006: Orangeburg Touchdown Club Community Service Award
- 2006: South Carolina Ambassador of Economic Development for Orangeburg County
- 2006: South Carolina State University: Thomas E. Miller Society Inductee
- 2006: Orangeburg Calhoun Technical College: Friends of Colleges Award
- 2006: South Carolina Rural Entrepreneur of the Year
- 2008: Delta Zeta Lambda Chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity
- 2009: Times and Democrat "Person of the Year"
- 2010: Order of the Palmetto: Highest civilian award bestowed to a South Carolinian
- 2013: Newberry College: Noah and Pansy Derrick Outstanding Friend Award
- 2015: Inaugural Orangeburg County Business Hall of Fame Inductee