Zeus adds 100 jobs in Gaston; Calhoun County plant ‘moving full speed ahead’

“We should be seeing those numbers actually pick up,” he said.

• Hall reported the county recently updated and approved Sandy Run zoning regulations and is currently reviewing zoning and land regulations for the rest of the county.

The county's mobile home ordinance is also being reviewed with plans to incorporate the provisions into the county's zoning ordinance in order to reduce confusion and make enforcement easier, Hall said.

Hall said the annual required training of planning commissioners will occur in January and will be done in-house.

He noted the county is no longer contracting with SafeBuilt for building official services as they will be handled in-house. He said the company is still being used for some plan review and inspection services.

“Eventually as the county grows, maybe we can phase that out entirely and bring that all in-house,” Hall said.

• Council members briefly discussed the need to appoint an at-large member to The Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees to fill the vacancy left by Dawn Robinson. Three individuals from Calhoun County sit on the 17-member board.