Zeus acquires California-based CathX

Zeus Industrial Products Inc. (Zeus), global leader in advanced polymer solutions, announced that it has finalized an agreement to integrate CathX Medical Inc. (CathX) into its organization.
Based in San Jose, California, CathX is a medical device contract manufacturer that offers customers a single source for catheter design engineering services, rapid prototyping, manufacturing and full or sub-assemblies. CathX leadership will continue to manage the San Jose facility, services and team members under the global leadership of Zeus President and CEO Steve Peterson.
Zeus’ core business has always been and remains component manufacturing across medical and industrial markets. However, the integration with CathX extends the company’s capabilities serving medical customers to include contract manufacturing services. As medical device companies and OEMs face increasing pressure to constantly innovate, solve complex problems and bring solutions to market faster than ever before, Zeus is positioning itself to increase its strategic value for customers significantly.
Peterson said, “As their trusted supply partner, adding contract design and manufacturing capabilities is a natural progression for Zeus and our customer partnerships. We know this capability will help us better serve our customers’ ever-evolving needs.”
The integration also provides important advantages for CathX customers. As part of a well-established, global organization, CathX customers will benefit from Zeus’ extensive R&D facilities, comprehensive product lines, and high-volume manufacturing capabilities across North America and internationally.
“With access to greater resources, we can deepen our customer partnerships by offering increased support, stability, and opportunities,” said Suresh Sainath, co-founder and president of CathX Medical.
“We are excited to expedite plans to expand our team and San Jose facility so that we can continue to collaborate closely with customers in delivering outstanding innovation and customer successes well into the future.”
However, underpinning the decision for both organizations is their strong cultural alignment.
“Like Zeus, CathX is very much a ‘people-first’ company,” Peterson said. “We share the same core values across excellence, people, integrity and creativity, and are delighted to welcome the entire CathX team into our Zeus family.”
As a family-run business for 55 years, a major draw for CathX is the family-oriented culture at Zeus and its long-term view. “They look after their people, and I know they’ll do the same for our team and our customers,” Sainath said.
This synergy is sure to translate into more of the top-tier products and services customers have come to expect from both Zeus and CathX. Importantly, it positions Zeus for long-term, sustainable growth without changing its corporate culture or compromising its core values.
Zeus Industrial Products Inc. is headquartered in Orangeburg. Its core business is the development and precision extrusion of advanced polymeric materials. The company employs over 1,800 people worldwide with manufacturing and sales facilities in Aiken, Columbia, Gaston, and Orangeburg, South Carolina; Branchburg, New Jersey; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Guangzhou, China; and Letterkenny, Ireland.
