Zeus acquires California-based CathX

“With access to greater resources, we can deepen our customer partnerships by offering increased support, stability, and opportunities,” said Suresh Sainath, co-founder and president of CathX Medical.

“We are excited to expedite plans to expand our team and San Jose facility so that we can continue to collaborate closely with customers in delivering outstanding innovation and customer successes well into the future.”

However, underpinning the decision for both organizations is their strong cultural alignment.

“Like Zeus, CathX is very much a ‘people-first’ company,” Peterson said. “We share the same core values across excellence, people, integrity and creativity, and are delighted to welcome the entire CathX team into our Zeus family.”

As a family-run business for 55 years, a major draw for CathX is the family-oriented culture at Zeus and its long-term view. “They look after their people, and I know they’ll do the same for our team and our customers,” Sainath said.

This synergy is sure to translate into more of the top-tier products and services customers have come to expect from both Zeus and CathX. Importantly, it positions Zeus for long-term, sustainable growth without changing its corporate culture or compromising its core values.