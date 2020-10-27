 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Zeta’s winds could spur isolated tornadoes
0 comments
editor's pick

Zeta’s winds could spur isolated tornadoes

{{featured_button_text}}
zeta

Zeta is pictured Tuesday.

 NOAA

Hurricane Zeta's remnants are expected to move well northwest of The T&D Region on Thursday, but the National Weather Service says the storm still has the potential to cause isolated tornadoes in the area.

"There is still some uncertainly pertaining to timing and the exact path of Zeta," the NWS said in a Tuesday briefing. "The threat of flooding rain is expected to remain northwest of the Midlands and CSRA (Central Savannah River Area)."

The T&D Region is forecast to receive less than one inch of rain.

While The T&D Region is not expected to experience any winds associated with Zeta, the strong pressure gradient between Zeta and an approaching cold front is expected to create breezy conditions.

"Strong and gusty winds are possible during the afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front," the NWS states.

Wind gusts in Orangeburg are forecast to reach about 33 mph.

The time period with the strongest wind gusts is expected to be between noon and 3 p.m. Thursday, according to the NWS.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News