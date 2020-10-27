Zeta’s winds could spur isolated tornadoes

Hurricane Zeta's remnants are expected to move well northwest of The T&D Region on Thursday, but the National Weather Service says the storm still has the potential to cause isolated tornadoes in the area.

"There is still some uncertainly pertaining to timing and the exact path of Zeta," the NWS said in a Tuesday briefing. "The threat of flooding rain is expected to remain northwest of the Midlands and CSRA (Central Savannah River Area)."

The T&D Region is forecast to receive less than one inch of rain.

While The T&D Region is not expected to experience any winds associated with Zeta, the strong pressure gradient between Zeta and an approaching cold front is expected to create breezy conditions.

"Strong and gusty winds are possible during the afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front," the NWS states.

Wind gusts in Orangeburg are forecast to reach about 33 mph.

The time period with the strongest wind gusts is expected to be between noon and 3 p.m. Thursday, according to the NWS.

