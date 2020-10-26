Zeta may soak area later in week

The remnants of Hurricane Zeta could bring heavy rain and severe weather to The T&D Region on Wednesday night and Thursday.

South Carolina’s Upstate is likely to see the biggest impact from the storm, according to the National Weather Service.

The T&D Region could get up to a half an inch of rain. Some areas may get more and localized flooding may be possible.

Rain may begin in the Orangeburg area on Wednesday afternoon and last through Friday morning, according to forecasts.

Wind gusts in the Orangeburg area are forecast to reach about 30 mph.

The preliminary forecasts have the worst of the weather arriving in the area Thursday afternoon. The National Hurricane Center says the region has about a 5% to 10% chance of seeing tropical storm force wind speeds.

Details will become clearer in coming days.

Zeta was off the coast of Mexico on Monday afternoon. The storm was forecast to hit Louisiana as a hurricane before moving through Mississippi, Alabama, northern Georgia and into western North Carolina.

Following the passage of Zeta, a high pressure system should make for a dry and much cooler weekend.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.