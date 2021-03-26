'Your Wait is Over': NBA All-Star event features HBCU anthem by Eutawville native

The all-familiar sounds of an HBCU band introduction can be heard at the beginning of the HBCU Anthem song promising, “Your Wait is Over!”
This rang true for KG The Artist when his song was played during the NBA All-Star Tip Off of the All-Star game.
KG The Artist (Keith Gilliard), was thrilled when he received a call informing him that his song, HBCU Anthem, would be played during the NBA All-Star Tip Off event. The Eutawville native said he was shocked and humbled.
“I was like, this cannot be real. I really didn’t think it was legit until I received the official email, and then I knew it was real,” KG said.
It was definitely real, and having written and performed the song back in 2015, he believed it was time for the world to hear the HBCU Anthem, featuring tribute lyrics for South Carolina State University and the sounds of the institution’s Marching 101 Band.
“When I wrote the song and approached the Marching 101 Band, I wasn’t sure if they would agree to work with me. The band director at the time obliged and HBCU Anthem was born. In addition to my HBCU providing me with a solid education, I was also afforded the opportunity to make my most popular song and video to date. So I am glad I went to college,” KG said.
Since the NBA All-Star Tip Off aired, he has received several calls and messages congratulating him. KG’s anthem hit the airwaves while he was a non-traditional student attending S.C. State. He wrote the song when the school was faced with some difficult times, which it overcame.
But KG didn’t stop with his HBCU. In his lyrics, he pays homage to HBCUs across the nation by roll-calling other schools.
Back in 2016 when then-presidential candidate Bernie Sanders visited the campus, his team approached KG about traveling to perform the song during rally events. KG obliged and traveled to locations across the U.S. including other college campuses to perform the anthem.
“It was crazy jet setting with a presidential candidate campaign team to perform. I made sure I stayed in school that semester and I did much of my work while on the plane and online. It was a great experience to perform in front of crowds who were really feeling the anthem,” KG said.
KG grew up around music all of his life and credits his father for instilling the love of music in him. His father, Keith Gilliard Sr., is a well-known DJ who also made diverse music tapes that KG played over and over again. While in high school, he continued his interest in music but his focus began to shift.
“I started to do things I felt I would regret later on, but I never left music. I often went away to change my environment and whenever I did, I came back a better person each time,” KG said.
A turning point in KG’s life was getting accepted to S.C. State. He graduated high school in 2007 and worked several jobs. He is eternally grateful for his younger brother who was very focused and attending college at the time. He was very influential in encouraging and pushing his big brother to pursue a college career.
As fate would have it, he met an S.C. State graduate who also encouraged him to attend college, which was something he never saw himself doing.
“I never, ever thought I would go to college. I never saw myself as a college student. When I was accepted, I was like wow, I was accepted to college! HBCU Anthem is an expression of my gratitude for my university and how it changed my entire outlook on life,” he said.
KG quickly found out that college was indeed for him. He received a bachelor’s degree in mass communications and expanded his artistry to include photography and videography. His videography has served his rap career well as he has shot many of his own videos as well as videos for other artists.
KG The Artist is a very humble artist with lots of talent. His expansive catalog of music reflects his talent and diverse style. He is looking to expand his music career and does not mind working hard to get there.
KG’s music can be found on Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, and iTunes.