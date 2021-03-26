'Your Wait is Over': NBA All-Star event features HBCU anthem by Eutawville native

The all-familiar sounds of an HBCU band introduction can be heard at the beginning of the HBCU Anthem song promising, “Your Wait is Over!”

This rang true for KG The Artist when his song was played during the NBA All-Star Tip Off of the All-Star game.

KG The Artist (Keith Gilliard), was thrilled when he received a call informing him that his song, HBCU Anthem, would be played during the NBA All-Star Tip Off event. The Eutawville native said he was shocked and humbled.

“I was like, this cannot be real. I really didn’t think it was legit until I received the official email, and then I knew it was real,” KG said.

It was definitely real, and having written and performed the song back in 2015, he believed it was time for the world to hear the HBCU Anthem, featuring tribute lyrics for South Carolina State University and the sounds of the institution’s Marching 101 Band.

“When I wrote the song and approached the Marching 101 Band, I wasn’t sure if they would agree to work with me. The band director at the time obliged and HBCU Anthem was born. In addition to my HBCU providing me with a solid education, I was also afforded the opportunity to make my most popular song and video to date. So I am glad I went to college,” KG said.