‘Your nation turns to you’: Vice President Harris challenges SCSU students

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris told South Carolina State University students that their vision and leadership are needed for everything from voting rights to saving the climate.

“You are united, students, by the pursuit of excellence. ... There is no barrier that you cannot break. At this moment, our nation needs your leadership,” Harris said Tuesday.

Harris spoke before the university's largest freshman class in more than a decade during a fall convocation program held at the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

The incoming class totals 1,100 students, including nearly 900 first-time freshmen.

Harris said the “great journey” that the freshman class embarked upon is preparing them to tackle the issues that are facing the nation, including voters having the freedom to decide elections and women having the ability to decide their own future when it comes to abortion.

“These ideals now hang in the balance,” Harris said.

She noted that young leadership is needed to help make positive changes for the future.

She noted, for example, that the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis was, at 23, the youngest person set to speak at the March on Washington in 1963. U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, an S.C. State alumnus, was in his early 20s when he was jailed for participating in a civil rights protest.

“We turn to you once again. Your nation turns to you," Harris told the students.

She noted that everything from growing the economy and driving innovation to protecting the planet and equal rights depend on young leaders such as the students who sat before her.

She cited the U.S. government's investment of billions to help increase lending to small and minority-owned businesses and to assist people living in poorer communities with limited access to banking.

Harris said the problem of climate change is a real one that will require solutions from chemical engineers and architects that could, for example, be developed at S.C. State.

The students are needed to do everything from creating more effective solar panels to building more sustainable homes.

The vice president said the Biden administration increased apprenticeship programs to develop the next generation of, for example, engineers, scientists, mathematicians, welders and electricians.

Harris said resources have been provided for student academic success, including with the Biden administration increasing the maximum federal Pell Grant by $400 per student per year.

“We've got to do more,” she said, especially since 75 percent of HBCU students rely on Pell Grants.

She said the administration invested nearly $6 billion in HBCUs alone and cited S.C. State as an HBCU that is “a center of academic excellence” from which future leaders will be trained.

Harris also touted the Biden administration's plan to cancel some federal student loan debt for low- to middle-income borrowers.

Under the plan, the U.S. Department of Education will provide up to $20,000 in debt cancellation to Pell Grant recipients with loans held by the Department of Education and up to $10,000 in debt cancellation to non-Pell Grant recipients, according to studentaid.gov.

Harris urged students to get the word out about the plan and to take advantage of it.

The vice president said there is more work to be done, including continuing the fight for free community college and passing the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

She also said, “We still have to address the epidemic of gun violence in our nation.”

Tuesday was National Voter Registration Day, and the vice president urged all students to vote.

“You will help determine our nation's future. ... Your vote is your voice. We need you to lead America forward, and President Biden and I will be with you every step of the way,” Harris said.

Mekhi James Parson, a freshman agribusiness major from Atlanta, said he enjoyed Harris' message and challenge for students to help make a difference in the nation and world.

“She's here for us. She was saying what the youth have to do for the future, and we have the ability to do it with what's provided for us," he said, noting that he felt energized following the speech.

“She hit some valid points that I feel like needed to be hit,” the 18-year-old said.

Student Government Association President Zyah Cephus said, “We are honored to see her serve in a well-deserved capacity.”

S.C. State President Alexander Conyers issued his own challenge for students to perform at their highest level.

“You're beginning your journey toward your career goal, and you should never take it for granted,” Conyers said.

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona joined Harris during the visit and also urged the students to continue their pursuit of academic excellence.

“You are leading the way. We are just here to support you. You are setting the table for student success ... and America's success,” Cardona said.