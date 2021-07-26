Sept. 11 will mark 20 years since the terrorist attacks on America that took nearly 3,000 lives. Many have vivid memories of that day: what they were doing, what they thought at the time, how they reacted. They also have assessments of what happened immediately afterward and over the 20 years that have followed, remembering the heroism and sacrifice of first-responders and those in military service. We want to know your memories and takeaways. We’re asking you to submit in 250 words or less what you’d like to say about 9-11. We’ll be publishing them in September. Please submit by Aug. 15 via email to Lee Harter, T&D editor, at lharter@timesanddemocrat.com. If you need to mail, send to The Times and Democrat, c/o Lee Harter, P.O. Drawer 1766, Orangeburg, S.C. 29116.
Your memories of 9-11
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Orangeburg woman is accused of driving a car with a passenger who fired a gun at another vehicle.
Two brothers will spend the next decade in prison after admitting to their roles in a March 12 shooting incident that left three people injure…
An Orangeburg man will spend 20 years in state prison for trying to kill two Cayce police officers. After that, he’ll spend an additional 10 y…
Two people died on Sunday night after a vehicle struck a tree in Orangeburg County, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
A Neeses man died when the vehicle he was driving overturned on Tuesday afternoon, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.
A 23-year-old Orangeburg mother of four always wanted to be a motivational speaker.
- Updated
Orangeburg County Detention Center inmate Austin Craig Nettles was taken into custody around 5 a.m. Saturday.