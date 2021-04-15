Your income tax return is not due today

• Make sure your current mailing address is included before submitting your tax return, even if you choose direct deposit for your refund.

• Check your refund status online at dor.sc.gov/refund. Allow 6-8 weeks for your return and refund to process.

More filing season information:

• Learn more about the extended due date in Information Letter 21-7. That letter also addresses conformity with tax actions by Congress, including the waiver of taxes on some unemployment benefits. The South Carolina General Assembly is studying whether to conform with Congress. Unless the Legislature acts, all unemployment benefits remain taxable by the state.

• The Motor Fuel Income Tax Credit increased from 5 cents per gallon to 7 cents per gallon.

• The SC Earned Income Tax Credit increased to 62.5% of the federal credit. To claim this credit you must be eligible for the federal credit and must be a full-year resident of South Carolina.

• The maximum allowable credit for the Two Wage Earner Credit in 2020 is $280, up from $257 in 2019.