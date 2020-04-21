Young people must take action to solve climate change

Another reason we have achieved so little in addressing climate change is that many still do not believe it is occurring at all. You will be confronted by individuals who will try to convince you that climate change is not real, so you must be prepared to explain why that is not the case. You must first understand why it is occurring and what the effects will be. As you search for information to deepen your knowledge and your understanding, you must rely on scientists who know the facts and have possible solutions to reduce releases of carbon dioxide while also providing a constant and abundant source of energy.

Take this message to an entirely new level of awareness. Gather your peers and talk to them about the crisis we face. Form a club or group in school to find out more facts. Use these facts to develop a presentation that you can give. Do not be afraid to talk to anyone about climate change if they will listen to you.

In your local community, speak to community service groups, churches and companies who will give you an opportunity. Tell them climate change is not a myth or a hoax, it is a scientific fact, supported by most scientists around the world. It is a scientific problem that affects everyone, and it should not be a political issue. Tell them we know why it is happening, we know actions that can be taken to help reverse its course, and we have time to solve the problem.

I have written these articles for you because I care deeply about you and your future. You have significant power within you. I know that you and your peers will address the most serious environmental problem we have ever faced, climate change, and come up with solutions far beyond my generation’s thinking and action. And I’ll be there with you to help in any way I can.

