Young people must take action to solve climate change

This the final in a series of columns written "for his grandchildren" by Dr. John Till.
Now that you understand the causes and consequences of climate change, you are ready to examine this life-threatening dilemma and to take action to prevent further damage to our earth. Although you are young, there is so much each of you can do to save our planet.
For example, in 2019, a member of your generation, 17-year-old Greta Thunberg of Sweden, was named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year, the youngest individual ever to receive this recognition. Greta, an outspoken young woman, traveled to many parts of the world, including the United States, to warn people that climate change is real and that we need to act now. Greta was scorned by much older people for her direct and frightening message.
As a member of your generation, Greta has taken the lead to save our earth, a challenge my generation failed to take seriously. Together, along with others of your generation, you can also challenge the way we think about global warming before it’s too late.
An example you may not have heard about is how the world addressed a problem similar to global warning. In the 1970s, scientists noticed a “hole” in the earth’s atmosphere over the north and south poles where ozone, a natural gas that protects the earth from harmful radiation of the sun, was depleted. The “ozone holes,” as they were called, concerned scientists because they were getting larger each year. '
The cause of the ozone holes was not clearly known at first, but scientists soon realized they were being created by man-made chemicals being released to the atmosphere around the world. These ozone-depleting chemicals were breaking down the ozone layer in the atmosphere through a chemical process that we now understand.
The long-term consequences to the earth could have been severe. Knowing what was causing the ozone holes meant that we could take action to reduce the use of the chemicals and return the atmosphere to normal.
Amazingly, in 1987, most countries of the world signed an agreement to change the chemicals they were using to safer, non-ozone-depleting materials. Since that time, the ozone holes in the earth’s atmosphere have shrunk to the smallest size since the early 1980s following their discovery. This is an encouraging example of what the world did together when our environment was seriously threatened.
Although climate change is a much more serious problem, it too can be solved. The reason the solution is not easy is because of the variability of persons and countries throughout the world. Some countries, like the United States, produce much more carbon dioxide than other countries, and converting to energy sources that do not produce carbon dioxide will take time, technology and money. The disparity among countries in their production of carbon dioxide and the significant cost of reducing the amount of carbon dioxide are reasons why countries throughout the world have not addressed climate change more seriously.
Another reason we have achieved so little in addressing climate change is that many still do not believe it is occurring at all. You will be confronted by individuals who will try to convince you that climate change is not real, so you must be prepared to explain why that is not the case. You must first understand why it is occurring and what the effects will be. As you search for information to deepen your knowledge and your understanding, you must rely on scientists who know the facts and have possible solutions to reduce releases of carbon dioxide while also providing a constant and abundant source of energy.
Take this message to an entirely new level of awareness. Gather your peers and talk to them about the crisis we face. Form a club or group in school to find out more facts. Use these facts to develop a presentation that you can give. Do not be afraid to talk to anyone about climate change if they will listen to you.
In your local community, speak to community service groups, churches and companies who will give you an opportunity. Tell them climate change is not a myth or a hoax, it is a scientific fact, supported by most scientists around the world. It is a scientific problem that affects everyone, and it should not be a political issue. Tell them we know why it is happening, we know actions that can be taken to help reverse its course, and we have time to solve the problem.
I have written these articles for you because I care deeply about you and your future. You have significant power within you. I know that you and your peers will address the most serious environmental problem we have ever faced, climate change, and come up with solutions far beyond my generation’s thinking and action. And I’ll be there with you to help in any way I can.
