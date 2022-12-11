Young music students ready for state stage; Elloree students named to S.C. honors choir

Beverly Parler-Rice is a veteran music educator who finds joy in encouraging and developing the talent of students she has taught during her nearly 40-year career.

This year is no different. Three of the Elloree Elementary students she instructed will be singing with the South Carolina Elementary Honor Choir next year.

"My kids sing at Elloree and think they're fantastic singers because I never crush that dream. I never tell them that's not good enough. I'm like, ‘Oh, you did such a good job.’ If you put the energy in it, that's all I want,” Parler-Rice said.

The 2023 South Carolina Elementary Honor Choir will take place Feb. 2-4.

Herbert Washington, the repertoire and resource chairman for Children’s Choirs & Community Youth for the Arizona American Choral Directors Association, will serve as the choir clinician.

Comprised of auditioned singers in grades 4, 5 and 6 from across South Carolina, the South Carolina Music Educator Association's Elementary Honor Choir convenes annually at the SCMEA Professional Development Conference.

Parler-Rice, Elloree Elementary’s preK-8 general music teacher, said this year's performance will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Lexington Baptist Church in Lexington as part of the 2023 SCMEA Professional Development Conference.

Fourth-graders Mekhi Fogle and Neshel Mantle, who are both 9, and 10-year-old fifth-grader Austin Black are the students from Elloree Elementary who will be among the more than 200 members of the honor choir.

Fogle is the son of Rashawn Fogle, a math teacher at Lake Marion High School, and Michael Lattimer.

Mantle is the daughter of Odett Gordon, a fourth-grade English/language arts teacher at Elloree Elementary, and Marcel Mantle.

Black is the son of Albert and Amanda Black.

Fogle said he feels a little scared about being among so many other young performers, but likes singing overall.

“It just sounds good to me,” he said, noting that he likes jazz.

He also likes having Parler-Rice as a teacher.

“She's very nice and most of her homework is very easy," Fogle said.

Mantle said she feels good about being a member of the choir, but is also nervous.

“I wonder if I'm going to be the only girl,” she said.

Mantle said she's been singing since the age of 5.

“I like hip-hop and maybe classical,” she said, noting that Parler-Rice is a good instructor.

“She's good because she lets us practice every day, but her homework is hard,” Mantle said.

She and Black both sing in church, something which both attributed to their love of the craft.

Of being on the honor choir, Black said, “It's new, but not new because I've been on the choir at church before.”

The fifth-grader likes an eclectic mix of music. What comprises that mix?

“Caribbean, classical and gospel,” Black said.

Black noted that Parler-Rice knows how to make music entertaining.

“She knows how to joke and most of her classes are pretty fun,” he said.

The students will be singing “El Cielo Canta Alegria” by Roger Bergs; “Psalm of Earth” by James Desjardins; “Little Berch Tree” by Sue Bolin; “Animal Imagination” by Tom Shelton; “Sing On!” by Lane Johnson and “Great Gittin’ Up Mornin’” by Rollo Dilworth.

Parler-Rice is confident in her students' abilities.

“With most elementary music, art and PE teachers, you can kind of see the natural talent in children at an early age. The minute I heard Neshel sing, I'm like, ‘OK, she's going to be on that choir.’ You just keep them singing, or you keep them playing an instrument, or our keep them playing basketball, whatever their skill is. You just keep trying to develop it,” she said.

She continued, “Mekhi kind of surprised me. He has very good musical skills, but will not just come out and perform like Austin. Austin can perform on the spot. Mekhi's kind of on the quiet side, but when I first heard his voice, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, he has it.’”

Parler-Rice, who served as an original member of the S.C. Elementary Honor Choir board, continues to foster her students’ abilities in music and beyond.

“I have students that are interested in drama and dance. I'm trying to keep them interested in the arts. ... We've got to teach our children the arts can also be a vocation. It doesn't have to just be recreational,” she said.

Parler-Rice said the development of an Orangeburg County Youth Choir, for example, is an opportunity for children from across the county, including all schools and churches, who would like to sing. For more information, contact Sheneice D. Smith at sheneice.smith@ocsdsc.org.