Young men with Project Alpha join Salvation Army efforts

There's no mistake that this unprecedented year has been incredibly tough, with millions out of work and suffering financially -- things are not looking so merry and bright.
Many people who donated to food banks and other charitable organizations are now on the receiving end.
With that in mind, young men with Project Alpha, sponsored by the Delta Zeta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., sprang into action to help.
“I think it’s pretty cool how a few of us came together to raise money for the community," Cameron Singleton said.
Singleton and three others were caught "doin' the most" --- “Doing the Most Good,” that is, for the Salvation Army's 130th Red Kettle Campaign.
The 16-year-old student at the High School for Health Professions said he believes, "Everyone deserves to be happy, and I'm confident the money we collected will bring many people happiness."
"Volunteers are essential for our success with the Red Kettle campaign," said Salvation Army Captain Kellie Cantrell. "By building partnerships, we unite with one goal in mind, to help our community during times of hardship and hopelessness. I cannot express our gratitude enough for those who give their time and heart to man one of our kettle locations."
Christopher Green, director of Project Alpha, said it was important for the young men to remember the less fortunate in Orangeburg County during the holidays.
"This has been a very hard time for many people in our country and our own back yard," Green said. "It’s in my heart to serve to the community, and this small gesture by volunteering with the Salvation Army along with the young men of Project Alpha will help many in a big way."
Project Alpha is a national program designed to provide education, motivation and skill-building on issues of responsibility, relationships, teen pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases for those in middle and high school.
For millions of youth, they were more accustomed to digital relationships, but nearly a year into the pandemic, they too are craving social interactions, albeit socially distant.
Singleton said seeing fellow Project Alpha members and greeting donors like Carstine Austin while they dug in their purse, wallet or pocket for spare change made him feel good and was a great experience. This year, the youth of Project Alpha raised $269.55.
Austin said despite the challenges of 2020, she hopes everyone has a "Merry Christmas and Happy New Year."
On its website, the Salvation Army expected a 50% decrease in funds raised through the iconic Red Kettles.
The 2019 Red Kettle season raised $126 million through around 30,000 Red Kettles. Donations support homeless shelters, grocery assistance, bill-pay assistance and the Army’s angel tree program, among other causes.
The 2020 season kicked off in September.
In addition to the traditional kettles, donations can also be made to the “Rescue Christmas” campaign by texting “KETTLE” to 91999 or asking an Alexa device, “Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army.” Many Red Kettles now also accept Apple Pay or Google Pay.
The Red Kettle campaign has its roots back in 1891 in San Francisco.