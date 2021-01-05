Young men with Project Alpha join Salvation Army efforts

There's no mistake that this unprecedented year has been incredibly tough, with millions out of work and suffering financially -- things are not looking so merry and bright.

Many people who donated to food banks and other charitable organizations are now on the receiving end.

With that in mind, young men with Project Alpha, sponsored by the Delta Zeta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., sprang into action to help.

“I think it’s pretty cool how a few of us came together to raise money for the community," Cameron Singleton said.

Singleton and three others were caught "doin' the most" --- “Doing the Most Good,” that is, for the Salvation Army's 130th Red Kettle Campaign.

The 16-year-old student at the High School for Health Professions said he believes, "Everyone deserves to be happy, and I'm confident the money we collected will bring many people happiness."